Indiana mother-daughter pair claims $150,000 Powerball lottery win together

Family who plays together wins together

By Kate Northrop

CHESTERTON, Ind. — A mother-daughter duo from Indiana decided to try for the Powerball jackpot after hearing about its billion-dollar lottery prize and in doing so ended up celebrating a $150,000 win together.

A mother and daughter from Porter County were all smiles when they claimed their $150,000 Powerball prize together from the Hoosier Lottery.

One of the winners, who goes by Robin, had heard the news about a certain Powerball jackpot growing to unimaginable heights. The Valparaiso resident asked her mother, Helen, if she would be interested in pooling their funds for the Sept. 1 drawing.

Robin proposed that they each contribute $20 to tickets, plus adding the Power Play option to each play. If any of the tickets won, they would split the winnings.

With Robin laying down the terms, Helen purchased the agreed-upon tickets at Strack & Van Til on Pioneer Trail in Chesterton.

On the morning of Sept. 2, Robin got out their tickets to check the results and was astounded to find that one of them had matched four out of five white ball numbers plus the red Powerball number in the drawing. Sitting in her hands was a winning ticket for the base prize of $50,000.

And since the pair had added the Power Play option to their tickets, that winning ticket included, they tripled their prize to $150,000 thanks to the drawn 3X multiplier that evening.

Robin phoned her mother to share the exciting discovery, after which they quickly arranged to take a trip to Indianapolis and claim the prize at the Lottery's prize payment center.

Once they treat their entire family to a celebratory dinner, the mother-daughter duo plan on saving and investing their shares of the winnings.

The winning numbers in the Sept. 1 Powerball drawing were 8, 23, 25, 40, and 53, with Powerball number 5.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Saturday, Sept. 13 currently stands at $50 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

