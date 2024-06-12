"The Breakfast Club" lottery group claims $842.4 million Powerball jackpot

Jun 12, 2024, 8:58 am (7 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Three-member group is the winner of the largest prize ever won in Michigan

By Kate Northrop

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — The winner of the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot drawn on Jan. 1, 2024, the largest Powerball lottery prize ever won in Michigan, was announced as a three-member group called The Breakfast Club.

Wednesday, the Michigan Lottery announced at an in-person press conference that a three-member group called The Breakfast Club is the winner of the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot drawn on New Year's Day.

Tuesday morning at Food Castle of Grand Blanc on East Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc, the Michigan Lottery held an in-person event to announce the winners of the largest Powerball jackpot ever won in the state and to award the retailer that sold the winning ticket with a check.

Attorney and group representative Mark K. Harder was present to collect the winner's check and participate in the event on behalf of the other two members of the lottery club. This was a first-time large jackpot for those two members, he said, and they typically buy Powerball tickets when the jackpot rises to hundreds of millions.

The morning after the drawing took place, one of the group members saw on the news and on social media that the jackpot-winning ticket was sold at the Food Castle of Grand Blanc — the same retailer they bought their lottery ticket at. He went to check the numbers on his cell phone and was so excited he dropped it. Somehow, he and his wife mustered up the composure to go to their jobs.

"As you can imagine, the club members have felt so many emotions since realizing their ticket was 'the one,'" Harder said at the event. "They've been elated and overwhelmed, thrilled, and nervous. They've gone from shock and sleepless nights to giving careful thought as to how this once-in-a-lifetime event will transform their lives."

The Breakfast Club opted to receive their record-breaking prize as a one-time lump sum of about $425 million versus the annuity payments for the full amount over 30 years. After the initial 24% federal income tax and 4.25% state tax were withheld, they received about $305 million.

The windfall means that the club members will be able to retire earlier than expected. Some travel is also in the cards, and they plan on sharing the winnings with their immediate family and nonprofits close to their hearts.

"This prize will positively affect our family for generations to come," one of the group members told the Lottery. "Up until now, we have led a comfortable life and anticipated retiring someday. Now, we're not financially bound to a specific timetable. The world — and our opportunities — have opened up in some incredible ways. This has been life changing for us."

The retailer that sold the winning ticket is also celebrating a windfall of their own. The Food Castle of Grand Blanc was presented with a $50,000 bonus commission from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket, which they plan on using to give back.

"Selling the winning Powerball ticket has been great for our business," Food Castle of Grand Blanc Owner Bill Nannoshi remarked. "We are going to donate every penny of the $50,000 to our employees and community."

With the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot being the largest Powerball prize ever won in Michigan and the second largest lottery prize ever won in the state, there's a lot more to celebrate.

"On New Year's Day, the lives of the members of The Breakfast Club lottery club changed forever when they won the $842.4 million Powerball Jackpot," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli mentioned. "Big jackpots are good news for Lottery retailers, like the Food Castle of Grand Blanc, which will receive a $50,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, and for Michigan schools, which has received more than $1 billion in proceeds from the Lottery in each of the last five years."

The biggest prize ever won in Michigan was the $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn in January 2021, which was claimed by four-member lottery club called Wolverine FLL Club.

Cristy Davis was the last person to win the Powerball jackpot in Michigan. On Feb. 12, 2020, she won the game's then-jackpot of $70 million. In 2023, she came forward to share her experience in dealing with scammers as a publicly known jackpot winner to lobby for lottery winner's rights to be able to claim prizes anonymously.

Currently, Michigan law indicates that lottery winners of $10,000 or more from in-state lottery games Lotto 47 and Fantasy 5 may remain anonymous, but multi-state game winners for Powerball and Mega Millions may not elect to remain anonymous.

Lottery Post maintains a list of every state's anonymity policies for lottery winners, and Lottery Post published a comprehensive video presentation about each state's anonymity laws.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Wed., June 12 was reset to its starting point of $20 million after one ticket in New Jersey won the $221 million jackpot on Mon., June 10.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

