Tennessee Lottery launches online Powerball sales to combat competition from sports betting

Feb 6, 2025, 8:38 am (7 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Declining ticket sales prompt Lottery officials to consider alternative sales channels

By Kate Northrop

The Tennessee Lottery has quietly launched its online platform to sell tickets directly to players online in a bid to compete with growing competition from sports betting.

In a bid to combat declining ticket sales and competitors in the gaming industry, the Tennessee Lottery pushed a soft launch of a mobile app that allows players to purchase tickets on the internet.

The app, called "Anytime Powerball," gives players the added option of buying Powerball tickets online.

"Like our neighbors in Kentucky, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, as well as many other lotteries, the Tennessee Education Lottery is testing iLottery with a soft launch of Anytime Powerball as a new option to increase revenues for the important education programs we fund," Lottery Director of Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility Kym Gerlock said in a statement obtained by State Affairs.

As the Lottery is "tasked with maximizing dollars for education," Gerlock continued, the Lottery is responsible for keeping up "with the rapidly evolving technology of the current retail climate."

Much of the work to achieve direct online sales stemmed from convincing state legislature to amend laws prohibiting online ticket sales – the Lottery is barred from selling tickets over the internet unless state law allows it.

In its efforts to keep pace with growing competition, the Lottery "consistently communicated with the Legislature about its evolving operations and has noted in several hearings that it is pursuing new sales distribution channels as a way to increase revenues, which have been impacted by online sports wagering," Gerlock said.

Lottery President & CEO Rebecca Paul urged legislators to observe the decline in scratch-off ticket sales during her state budget presentation to Governor Bill Lee in November — a $65 million decrease at the end of fiscal year 2024 from the prior year. She explained that the Lottery was investigating multiple possibilities for reinvigorating sales during a time when larger Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots were sparse.

"We are looking at distribution channels, we are looking at prize payout, we are looking at enhanced value in our instant product," Paul said. "There are all kinds of different things that we're working on and looking at that we believe will make a difference."

Paul also mentioned the impact of sports betting in Tennessee, which began its online-exclusive sales operations in November 2020.

Given the successful implementation of direct online sales in other states, Gerlock additionally cited "growing evidence" that "iLottery does co-exist with traditional retail sales channels without cannibalization, and that there are examples of an increase in overall retail sales when coupled with iLottery."

The Lottery's soft launch of the Anytime Powerball mobile app aims to place more emphasis on multi-state draw games, which have consistently delivered high sales growth among other states.

"So we are trying to address some of the things that we can to reverse the decline we have right now with Powerball and Mega Millions in particular," Paul said.

Rather than taking credit card payments, the Anytime Powerball app only allows ACH payments from Tennessee players, which are electronic money transfers between bank and credit unions.