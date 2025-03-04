New York Lottery reviews couriers in state following Texas Lottery controversy

Mar 4, 2025, 7:51 am (14 comments)SharePostCopy Link

New York Lottery feeling cautious amid courier service scrutiny

By Kate Northrop

The New York Gaming Commission revealed during a meeting last week that it will be conducting a review of its own practices following problematic publicity surrounding the Texas Lottery and courier companies.

In response to the controversy surrounding Texas Lottery's recent Lotto Texas jackpot wins, the New York Lottery announced that it's looking forward to a review of its policies to avoid facing similar issues down the road.

During a New York Gaming Commission meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, commissioners gathered to discuss Problem Gambling Awareness Month, but among other routine topics was a mention of the legislative issues the Texas Lottery is currently managing.

Last week, Senator Bob Hall threatened to defund the Texas Lottery if it does not comply with SB28, a bill that would criminalize lottery ticket courier services if it becomes law.

The controversy stems from two recent Lotto Texas jackpot wins. A New Jersey-based group "bought out" a $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot in April 2023 by purchasing nearly every number combination with the aid of lottery courier companies, and an $83.5 million jackpot was won by a single winner, who purchased the ticket through a lottery courier service.

These two wins have prompted Texas legislators, and now the New York Lottery, to investigate internal policies that make it possible for groups to organize a bulk purchase of a jackpot.

"The commission has noted in their discussions that there has been a real problem that has come up and subject of an awful lot of publicity on the Texas Lottery, and all the problems that are inherent in the cornering of that market," New York Gaming Commission Chair Bryan O'Dwyer said during the meeting last Monday. "The commission is, again, cognizant of that. We've had discussions with our staff, and we look forward to real review of that... and we want to make sure that that never happens in New York."

Part of the concern, O'Dwyer noted, stems from the possibility of minors engaging in unregulated gambling activities, and that there are avenues that allow underage gamblers to "participate in activities which are not suitable for them at all."

Another Commissioner, John Crotty, revealed that New York Lottery staff are already thinking through a number of related issues, such as who has access to lottery terminals and what that access looks like.

"I've expressed reservations in the past about our courier services, their access to our system and the implications for the lottery here in New York," Crotty added.

Given the Texas Lottery's ban on courier services last week, it is possible that the New York Lottery is considering similar moves to ensure "that everyone is on the same playing field" in games of chance. In other words, ensuring that no one is capable of buying out and profiting from a lottery jackpot in the state of New York.

"I have some serious questions about what that looks like today based on what happened in Texas," Crotty continued. "It's unclear on a number of factors, not the least of which, is they haven't been here already and operated the same type of plan that they did in Texas. I've been assured that that's not possible, but we've asked staff to take a look at that and make sure that's the case."

Crotty did not clarify who he was referring to as "they," but considering the successful execution of the planned $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot buyout, he is likely referring to "purchasing groups" in general.

"There's a broader question of couriers, generally, their access to the system and implication and fairness to our existing vendor network and the players themselves," Crotty concluded. "So hopefully, we'll see some of those answers in the near future and determine what would be in everyone's best interest."