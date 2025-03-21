North Carolina woman to use $466,415 digital lottery win to help Hurricane Helene victims

Late-night lottery win helps hurricane victims
By Kate Northrop
A North Carolina winner of a $466,415 prize from an online lottery game will use her prize to help fellow residents who were affected by Hurricane Helene.
One North Carolina woman aims to undo some of the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene with the $466,415 lottery prize she won online.
"Everyone around here has been through a lot lately," Tracy Bell of Banner Elk told the North Carolina Lottery. "I want to help some friends who lost a lot in the storm."
Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane in September 2024. By the time it reached North Carolina, it had weakened to a Tropical Storm. However, Helene still ravaged much of the state due to widespread flooding and record levels of rainfall, leaving behind extensive property destruction, power outages, and loss of life.
Bell's mission to help those affected by the storm began on a restless night. She told Lottery officials that she usually has trouble sleeping, so she'll play the lottery online to help her drift off.
One game she particularly enjoys playing is the "Wheel of Bonuses" instant digital game. Last Sunday, she decided to purchase a $10 ticket for the game, and the result stunned her. Bell ended up beating the odds of 1 in 3.1 million to win the top level "Epic jackpot."
"It was pretty amazing. It was pretty late, so I thought I was dreaming," the winner laughed.
Bell scooped up the game's $466,415 progressive jackpot that evening, and on Thursday, March 13, she visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim her prize. After federal and state taxes, she took home a grand total of $334,656.
With regard to spending the winnings, she has a new car on her wish list. However, she'll be putting in the time and money to aid the Hurricane Helene relief effort.
The "Wheel of Bonuses" jackpot reset to its starting amount of $50,000 when Bell won the big prize. It currently stands at $111,400.
Players may wager anywhere between $0.50 to $30. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.86.
That is definitely a decent win. Congrats 🎉
My Observation: A number of winners always promise to "do good" when they have their media briefing.
I wonder how many actually do what they say they would do.
If I win, I wouldn't promise anything.
My response when asked what I would do with my winnings would be "I don't have anything planned out right now, I will see what opportunities come my way"
I am sure when the money hits the bank, people could have different thoughts on how they want to spend it. My thoughts
Lots of people will keep their word, my brother lives in NC and his wifes Church made food, collected clothes, blankets and toiletries and drove a Uhaul truck to the western part of the State to help out.
They bought diapers, formula, baby wipes , water and dried goods.
The Amish went there and built small homes so people would have shelter.
Went the chips are down Americans will pull together to help one another.
