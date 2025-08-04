North Carolina woman collapsed to the floor after second $1 million lottery win

Aug 4, 2025, 9:01 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Second million-dollar win leaves lucky player weak in the knees

By Kate Northrop

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina woman buckled to the floor in shock after she won a $1.16 million online lottery jackpot, her second big win of at least $1 million.

One North Carolina woman was so stunned by her second lottery win of $1 million or more that her legs gave out from underneath her.

Licette Griffin of Greensboro told the North Carolina Lottery about what it was like for her to win a million dollars in the lottery twice, and her initial reaction was worthy of such a lucky feat.

She was playing the "Wheel of Bonuses" digital instant game and had purchased a $2 ticket for the top level "Epic" jackpot. The game features a progressive jackpot that can be won at any time, and the amount wagered per play ranges from $.50 to $30.

That $2 play beat the odds of 1 in 15.5 million to win the game's $1.16 million jackpot.

"I ran to the bedroom to tell my husband, and he saw me buckling to the floor," Griffin recalled to Lottery officials. "I literally went to the floor I was so weak at the knees."

She was in so much disbelief because she had already won a $1 million prize on a $10 "Jumbo Bucks" scratch-off game back in April 2022.

"My brain did not catch up with what was actually happening," the winner continued. "I was not expecting that."

The timing of the win also left the winner and her husband feeling like they were on Cloud 9.

"I won the day after my husband's birthday," she explained. "He wanted a pair of shoes for his birthday, so we went to Tanger and bought two pairs instead."

Griffin visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on July 24 and took home a grand total of $836,318 after federal and state taxes. With the winnings, she plans on paying off her house and saving for retirement.

The "Wheel of Bonuses" jackpot reset to $50,000 when Griffin won the prize. It sits at over $202,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

Digital instant games are available on the North Carolina Lottery's website and mobile app, with 50 different games available to play online.