North Carolina grandmother with injured leg "took off running" after seeing $912,326 lottery win

Adrenaline kicks in after big win

By Kate Northrop

An injured leg wasn't stopping one North Carolina grandmother from getting up on her feet and taking a victory lap when she found out she won a $912,326 online lottery jackpot.

Marcella Hooker of Warsaw had decided to put $5 toward one of the North Carolina Lottery's digital instant games, "The Lamp: Dark Arts," and won the game's progressive jackpot.

"I actually have had trouble walking lately because of an injury, but after I saw that I took off running and screaming," she laughed with Lottery officials.

It was hard to fathom that she had beaten the odds of 1 in 12.9 million to win the top level "Alakazam" prize in the online game, and her joyous celebration ensured her entire family knew it.

"I was screaming so much it woke up the kids and grandkids," Hooker recalled in a press release.

She claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on June 9 and ended up taking home $654,596 after federal and state taxes.

"Now we can pay off the house," the winner told the Lottery. "This is a blessing."

Once her home is paid off, Hooker said she additionally wants to buy a new car and help her family.

The "The Lamp: Dark Arts" jackpot reset to $100,000 when Hooker won the prize. It sits at over $269,095 as of Friday morning. Players can wager anywhere from $.50 to $30 in the game.

Digital instant games are available on the North Carolina Lottery's website and mobile app, with 47 different games available to play online.