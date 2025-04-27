Massachusetts woman digs $100,000 winning lottery ticket out of junk drawer right before it expired

Apr 27, 2025, 8:34 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Sometimes the news coverage on expiring prizes really does work

By Kate Northrop

CHICOPEE, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman dug through her junk drawer and found a $100,000 Mass Cash lottery ticket after her son informed her of a news story about an expiring ticket.

Sometimes, press releases and news stories about expiring lottery tickets really do work — they're how one Massachusetts woman was able to locate a missing Mass Cash ticket worth $100,000.

On April 10, the Massachusetts Lottery issued a press release warning players of a six-figure lottery prize that was due to expire in three weeks' time. If the winner didn't step forward with the winning ticket before May 1, 2025, it would become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the state.

Six days later, the Lottery published a very welcome update — the prize had been claimed.

The winner of the $100,000 Mass Cash prize was Margot Garstka of Chicopee, and it's thanks to the wide news coverage and her son that the winnings were united with their rightful owner.

After her son had tipped her off about a news story about an unclaimed ticket, she got down to looking.

"My son saw it on the news and said, 'Ma, you got a ticket in that drawer,' and we looked at the numbers, and they were right," Garstka told the Lottery.

She found the ticket sitting in her "junk drawer" alongside a couple of screwdrivers.

Garstka had received the Quick Pick ticket for free as part of the Lottery's "Fishin' for Quic Pics" promotion last spring when she made a qualifying purchase at Big Y on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. The "Fishin' for Quic Pics" promotion offered players a chance to receive a free Quick Pick play when they spent $4 or more on any draw or monitor game on a single ticket.

Her ticket matched all winning numbers in the May 1, 2024 drawing, which were 6, 11, 18, 24, and 26.

The lucky winner claimed her $100,000 prize on Tuesday, April 15 at the Massachusetts State Lottery's West Springfield claim center. Garstka will put the winnings towards her and her great grandchildren's savings.

The retailer received a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of matching all five numbers in Mass Cash are 1 in 324,632. A full list of odds and corresponding prizes can be viewed on the Prizes and Odds page.

Mass Cash drawings take place every day at 9:00 p.m. EST, and results are available on the Massachusetts Lottery Results page. Each play costs $1.