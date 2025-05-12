South Carolina woman to stop "fussing" at her husband's lottery hobby after he wins $200,000

Husband's winning purchase converts non-believer wife into lottery enjoyer
By Kate Northrop
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A South Carolina woman said she won't chastise her husband for playing the lottery anymore now that he won a $200,000 top prize on a winning ticket.
A South Carolina wife thinks she might start to seriously enjoy playing the lottery herself now that her husband's luck pulled through with a $200,000 win.
On May 2, the South Carolina Lottery announced that an anonymous couple presented a top prize-winning ticket. The windfall was thanks to the $5 "Big Wins Extra Play" scratch-off ticket that the husband purchased at Sharpe Shoppe on Blythewood Road in Blythewood.
However, he did not play the game right away, or rather, he couldn't. His wife told Lottery officials that she took the ticket and kept it in her purse before scratching it herself.
"It was great to win," she admitted to the Lottery.
The feeling of winning was so great, in fact, that it converted a non-believer into a lottery lover. Rather than "fussing" at her husband whenever he buys tickets, now "he'll buy us both one," she said.
They're looking forward to putting the prize money toward a fun trip or two, the couple said.
For selling the winning ticket, the retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission from the Lottery.
The husband-and-wife pair beat the odds of 1 in 780,000 to win one of the game's four $200,000 top prizes, leaving two more out there waiting to be won.
The $5 "Big Wins Extra Play" scratch-off game, which launched in February, also has 48 out of 137 second-tier prizes of $1,000 and 271 out of 920 third-tier prizes of $500 left to claim.
The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.96.
The wife in the story is a representative of my colleagues.
They mostly think that people that play the lottery are "fools"
They don't know that I play, they won't know when I win 🤣🤣🤣
Congratulations 🎉 to the couple.
I would advice the wife not to play, the husband's luck may not necessarily be her luck as well 🤞
But maybe the previous Arkansas couple story could be a motivator 🤔
Congratulations to the winners
Don't understand her keeping the ticket and not scratching it-but I don't need to.
Hubby, keep doing what you doing.
* Congratulations. On a side note..
* Watched an episode of " American Greed" last night & it featured Eddie Tipton & he's shenanigans. Pretty insightful. Along with Eddie was a piece on a character named Art Schlichter, the guy had a professional career in football, 1st round pick, but had a gambling addiction that resulted in him losing his family & having legal problems for decades. His wife " fussed" for good reason.
You know how news stories often twist the truth and bend it?
She sounds like a good woman.
I doubt she fusses that much.