South Carolina woman to stop "fussing" at her husband's lottery hobby after he wins $200,000

Husband's winning purchase converts non-believer wife into lottery enjoyer

By Kate Northrop

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A South Carolina woman said she won't chastise her husband for playing the lottery anymore now that he won a $200,000 top prize on a winning ticket.

A South Carolina wife thinks she might start to seriously enjoy playing the lottery herself now that her husband's luck pulled through with a $200,000 win.

On May 2, the South Carolina Lottery announced that an anonymous couple presented a top prize-winning ticket. The windfall was thanks to the $5 "Big Wins Extra Play" scratch-off ticket that the husband purchased at Sharpe Shoppe on Blythewood Road in Blythewood.

However, he did not play the game right away, or rather, he couldn't. His wife told Lottery officials that she took the ticket and kept it in her purse before scratching it herself.

"It was great to win," she admitted to the Lottery.

The feeling of winning was so great, in fact, that it converted a non-believer into a lottery lover. Rather than "fussing" at her husband whenever he buys tickets, now "he'll buy us both one," she said.

They're looking forward to putting the prize money toward a fun trip or two, the couple said.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission from the Lottery.

The husband-and-wife pair beat the odds of 1 in 780,000 to win one of the game's four $200,000 top prizes, leaving two more out there waiting to be won.

The $5 "Big Wins Extra Play" scratch-off game, which launched in February, also has 48 out of 137 second-tier prizes of $1,000 and 271 out of 920 third-tier prizes of $500 left to claim.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.96.