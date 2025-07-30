South Carolina woman says forgetful husband led to $500,000 lottery win

Jul 30, 2025, 8:28 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Fine, I'll do it myself!

By Kate Northrop

LYMAN, S.C. — A South Carolina woman's winning story involves a $500,000 prize that may not have come her way were it not for her husband's simple mistake.

One South Carolina woman had to take matters into her own hands when her husband forgot to purchase some lottery tickets on her behalf, and the result was nothing short of "magical."

The anonymous woman was on her way home when she stopped at 357 Redi Mart on Highway 357 in Lyman to pick up the lottery tickets she wanted for herself.

"I was standing in line, and these bright, shiny and glittery tickets caught my eye," she told the South Carolina Lottery. "I bought three of them."

Those tickets were from the $10 "Money Madness Extra Play" scratch-off game, which offers a top prize of $500,000.

Her first two tickets didn't win anything, but the third ticket was purely "magical," she said.

"I felt like Jed Clampett when he discovered his bubblin' crude," she recalled of her winning moment to Lottery officials.

The Upstate resident cashed in her winning ticket at Lottery offices and had a chance to tell Lottery staff what she plans on doing with the prize.

"I'll have a little fun, take some trips and retirement will come sooner rather than later," she said.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer receives a $5,000 commission from the Lottery.

There is just one more top prize of $500,000 remaining in the $10 "Money Madness Extra Play" scratch-off game out of the five originally available at the game's launch in May. There are also 8 out of 28 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 59 out of 144 third-tier prizes of $2,000 left to claim.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.57.