South Carolina woman wins $300,000 in the lottery after losing her job

Do things happen for a reason?

By Kate Northrop

BEAUFORT, S.C. — A South Carolina woman won $300,000 in the lottery after finding herself out of luck and out of a job.

A South Carolina woman, who chose to remain anonymous, found herself on the receiving end of some bad luck after losing her job. A few days later, she was looking at the lottery ticket cabinet at The Old Pantry on Ribaut Road in Beaufort.

The Lowcountry resident took a chance on a $10 "$300,000 Gold Rush" scratch-off ticket.

Moments later, she was staring a $300,000 top prize in the face.

"I'm still in shock and extremely grateful," she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. "I've never won anything before."

Now, she'll not only be able to afford a new house, but a fresh start as well.

For selling the winning ticket, The Old Pantry, or PAA of Beaufort LLC, received a $3,000 commission from the Lottery.

Having officially claimed her prize at the South Carolina Lottery, there are two out of six top prizes of $300,000 left in the $10 "$300,000 Gold Rush" scratch-off game, which launched in June. There are also 28 out of 61 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 671 out of 1,213 third-tier prizes of $1,000 remaining.

The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.52.