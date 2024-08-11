South Carolina woman wins $300,000 in the lottery after losing her job

Do things happen for a reason?
By Kate Northrop
BEAUFORT, S.C. — A South Carolina woman won $300,000 in the lottery after finding herself out of luck and out of a job.
Luck was not in one South Carolina woman's favor, but that all changed when she won a $300,000 scratch-off lottery prize just a few days after losing her job.
A South Carolina woman, who chose to remain anonymous, found herself on the receiving end of some bad luck after losing her job. A few days later, she was looking at the lottery ticket cabinet at The Old Pantry on Ribaut Road in Beaufort.
The Lowcountry resident took a chance on a $10 "$300,000 Gold Rush" scratch-off ticket.
Moments later, she was staring a $300,000 top prize in the face.
"I'm still in shock and extremely grateful," she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. "I've never won anything before."
Now, she'll not only be able to afford a new house, but a fresh start as well.
For selling the winning ticket, The Old Pantry, or PAA of Beaufort LLC, received a $3,000 commission from the Lottery.
Having officially claimed her prize at the South Carolina Lottery, there are two out of six top prizes of $300,000 left in the $10 "$300,000 Gold Rush" scratch-off game, which launched in June. There are also 28 out of 61 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 671 out of 1,213 third-tier prizes of $1,000 remaining.
The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.52.
Great news, she can also remember what it was to pay taxes, roughly 30% in SC for a remaining $210K that'll get you going again.
A new house may be out of reach. How much of a down payment do you think she will make without a job and it is not going to be easy to get a mortgage either without one. She is going to blow through 20 grand even before she gets to go house shopping. Sounds like she needs a car also. There goes another 20 grand or more. Whatever she has left over will go for mortgage payments and all the related expenses of owning a house. In three years she will be broke. She is not going to stop buying 10.00 & 20.00 scratch tickets either. Her motivation to find a job especially in Beaufort, S.C. is now gone. Do you think she is out job hunting today. Kind of doubt it. She should be and she should stay wherever she is living unless it is deplorable which in Beaufort is likely.
happy for her in today world not enuff money I lost my job too play lottery nothing zip
