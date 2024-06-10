South Carolina man picks out $300,000-winning lottery ticket with unique habit

Jun 10, 2024, 7:11 pm (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Superstitious ticket-selecting method works out

By Kate Northrop

BLUFFTON, S.C. — A South Carolina man's personal method of picking out lottery tickets worked out in his favor when he won a $300,000 top prize in a scratch-off game.

If it works, it works. An anonymous Bluffton resident is now debt-free thanks to the $10 "Stacks of Cash" scratch-off ticket he picked out at the Enmark Station on Bluffton Parkway in Bluffton. But how did he decide to buy this particular game?

"I get whatever ticket is sticking out the furthest," he told the South Carolina Lottery.

He had a good feeling about this "Stacks of Cash" ticket — the one that happened to be sticking out the most in the ticket cabinets — and immediately froze mid-scratch when he saw the $300,000 prize amount.

"I couldn't believe it," he recalled. "I went home and took the rest of the day off."

With the winnings, he can completely wipe away any lingering debts. The Enmark Station also celebrated a win and received a $3,000 commission from the Lottery for selling the ticket.

Now that the lucky player has claimed his prize, there are three more top prizes of $300,000 out of the six originally available at the game's launch in December 2023. There are also 14 out of 71 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 349 out of 1,489 third-tier prizes of $1,000 remaining.

The odds of winning any prize in the $10 "Stacks of Cash" game are 1 in 3.38, while the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 900,000.