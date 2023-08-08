South Carolina man sticks to lottery routine, wins $300,000

Aug 8, 2023, 12:12 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Mundane morning routine is not so mundane after all

By Kate Northrop

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — A South Carolina man proved that finding a decent routine and sticking to it pays off, and he has a $300,000 lottery win to show for it.

An unidentified South Carolina lottery player is the winner of a $300,000 scratch-off prize thanks to a quiet morning routine he began following two years ago.

For two years, the Upstate resident started his day off right — with a cup of coffee in one hand and a lottery ticket in the other.

His trip to the KC Mart on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs culminated in his usual selection of a lottery ticket, this time one from the $10 "100X" instant game. When he scratched it off, he found something he was not used to seeing every day.

"When I saw it, my brain thought I was misreading it," he told the South Carolina Lottery. "You hope to win, but don't expect it."

Underneath the foil was one of the game's $300,000 top prizes, and it's certainly enough to convince him to stick to his routine from now on.

"I'm going to stick to it because I don't spend too much, and it's something I enjoy," the winner explained.

The KC mart he bought the ticket from also lucked out. The retailer received a $3,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Now that the winner has claimed his prize, there are currently two out of six top prizes of $300,000 left in the $10 "100X" game, which launched in March. There are also 16 out of 62 second-tier prizes of $160,000 and 432 out of 1,678 third-tier prizes of $1,000 remaining.