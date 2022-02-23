 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited February 24, 2022, 4:36 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

No more overtime for $500,000 South Carolina Lottery winner

Feb 23, 2022, 9:27 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
South Carolina LotterySouth Carolina Lottery: No more overtime for $500,000 South Carolina Lottery winnerRating:

Lottery winner can rest easy and enjoy life a little more

By Kate Northrop

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — One thing that is certain for a South Carolina winner of a $500,000 lottery prize is that working overtime will no longer be a necessity.

A South Carolina Lottery player is grateful for a $500,000 scratch-off prize since it means he won't have to put extra hours in at work.

"No more overtime," he told the Lottery.

After finishing up at work, the anonymous player decided he was in the mood for some chicken. However, he made a quick stop at the Fuel Express on N Highway 52 in Moncks Corner and bought a $10 scratch-off ticket from the "200X" instant game. He took it outside and went back to his car to play.

He thought what was printed on the ticket could not have possibly been right, so he took it back inside the store to show an employee, who in turn gave him some important advice.

"The retailer looked at the ticket and told me to go home and not tell anyone," the player said in a press release.

However, there was one person he absolutely had to tell about his half-million fortune — his wife.

"I cried, and I don't cry," the Lowcountry resident said. "I still don't think it has hit her yet that we won."

Thanks to the lottery prize, he'll be able to quit the long hours at work and pay off his house. On top of that, the couple can work at a comfortable pace, all the while enjoying life.

The lucky winner beat the odds of 1 in 800,000 to take home the last remaining $500,000 top prize in the "200X" game. Now that he has claimed his prize, the Lottery announced that the game has been discontinued and is no longer available for purchase.

The Fuel Express in Moncks Corner is also coming out on top as a winner, having received a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

2 comments. Last comment 9 hours ago by Bleudog101.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
rdgrnr
rdgrnr's avatar - nw barkeep.jpg
100
Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler
The Hall Of The Mountain Kings Tennesse (East!)
United States
Member #73902
April 28, 2009
15209 Posts
Offline

Nice guy, loves his wife, glad for him.

    Bleudog101
    Avatar
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163182
    January 22, 2015
    2835 Posts
    Offline

    Very nice story and that part of the clerk saying go home and don't tell anyone...

    Don't know their mortgage situation, best feeling in the world sticking it to the lender when you pay it off years early.

       
      Page 1 of 1