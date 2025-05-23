"Typical day" turns into $2 million Mega Millions win for Washington man

First Mega Millions second-tier prize winner in the state since the game changed
By Kate Northrop
CAMAS, Wash. — The Washington Lottery awarded the state's first multi-million second-tier Mega Millions prize of the upgraded game to one lucky player, whose "typical day" turned out to be anything but.
A Washington man won a $2 million Mega Millions prize, becoming the first lottery player in the state to win the second-tier prize since the game's revamp.
On May 12, the Washington Lottery announced that an anonymous man was going about a "typical day" when an ambiguous message on a ticket scanner made it a momentous one instead.
The player had purchased a Mega Millions ticket for the drawing on April 22, 2025 at Fern Prairie Market on Northeast 267th Avenue in Camas. It's a small convenience store where he regularly stops for lunch.
He described the day he bought the ticket as "typical" as any other to Washington Lottery officials, but it turned out to be more unprecedented than anything else when he returned to the retailer to check the results.
The Camas resident was met with a vague message from the ticket checker upon scanning the ticket: "Contact Lottery Office."
Confused, he scanned it a second time and was instead met with a new notice on the screen that informed him of a $2 million win. He went straight to his car and dialed up his wife to give her the incredible news.
The ticket for the April 22 Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball numbers to win the $1 million prize, which was doubled to $2 million thanks to the 2X multiplier embedded in the play. The results for that night's draw were 25, 39, 49, 52, and 65, with gold Mega Ball 22.
He told Lottery staff that he and his wife have not had a big celebration yet, but the winnings will positively help them out in a big financial way. With the prize, the couple will be able to pay for their daughter's college education.
For selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery.
The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, May 23 at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time for a $154 million jackpot.
Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $5 each.
The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.
The dreaded 2X multiplier is what makes the new MM suck royally. Eliminate the 2X multiplier and while at it make the starting jackpot $100M and a lot of us will thank you. Congrats to the winner of $2M because half a loaf is better than none. Come to think of it, $2M is nothing to sneeze at.
l don't care if everyone wins 1X or 2X as long as only me wins 10X 🤠🙏
Of course the lottery will say but if we didn't force him into a multiplier by making it mandatory since we raised the price of the ticket to 5.00 this guy would have only won 1,000,000.00
I have a 3X for tonight.
He scanned his ticket to see if he won anything? He couldn't bothered to check the actual numbers? It's not hard to see that you've matched 5 out of 5.
The few times I have played am yet to get a 10X.
Maybe one day, and then the pressure will be for it to match something lol.
I got a 10 x ticket a QP nothing dint win its all a bigripoff
I feel that if I got a 10x my mind would want the ticket to match even just the mega ball.
But when one has a 2x, you don't feel the pressure at all.
Getting the 10x on your ticket already feels like winning 🤣🤣🤣
$5 Turned Into $2,000,000. I will play the lottery someday. Good Luck 🍀
Congratulations!!
Congrats to the lucky man, enjoy your winfall.
P. U.! : Wut Stinx ?
I'll tell you what stinks!
2 x megaplier stinks!!
Now back to my liverwurst sandwich with .....
ShagE
Would you turn down $2 million?
First thing this morning seeing MM went up a 'measly' $10 million for Tuesday's drawing. How long do we have to wait for bigger jackpots? At this snail's pace it will be some time!
Anyway congratulations to him and his family and no state tax!