"Typical day" turns into $2 million Mega Millions win for Washington man

May 23, 2025, 8:12 am (20 comments)SharePostCopy Link

First Mega Millions second-tier prize winner in the state since the game changed

By Kate Northrop

CAMAS, Wash. — The Washington Lottery awarded the state's first multi-million second-tier Mega Millions prize of the upgraded game to one lucky player, whose "typical day" turned out to be anything but.

A Washington man won a $2 million Mega Millions prize, becoming the first lottery player in the state to win the second-tier prize since the game's revamp.

On May 12, the Washington Lottery announced that an anonymous man was going about a "typical day" when an ambiguous message on a ticket scanner made it a momentous one instead.

The player had purchased a Mega Millions ticket for the drawing on April 22, 2025 at Fern Prairie Market on Northeast 267th Avenue in Camas. It's a small convenience store where he regularly stops for lunch.

He described the day he bought the ticket as "typical" as any other to Washington Lottery officials, but it turned out to be more unprecedented than anything else when he returned to the retailer to check the results.

The Camas resident was met with a vague message from the ticket checker upon scanning the ticket: "Contact Lottery Office."

Confused, he scanned it a second time and was instead met with a new notice on the screen that informed him of a $2 million win. He went straight to his car and dialed up his wife to give her the incredible news.

The ticket for the April 22 Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball numbers to win the $1 million prize, which was doubled to $2 million thanks to the 2X multiplier embedded in the play. The results for that night's draw were 25, 39, 49, 52, and 65, with gold Mega Ball 22.

He told Lottery staff that he and his wife have not had a big celebration yet, but the winnings will positively help them out in a big financial way. With the prize, the couple will be able to pay for their daughter's college education.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, May 23 at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time for a $154 million jackpot.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $5 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.