New Jersey Lottery lowers odds of winning Fast Play Progressive jackpot

Lottery intends to provide larger jackpots by reducing chances of winning

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery announced last week that the odds of winning the Fast Play Progressive jackpot will decrease to allow for larger advertised jackpots.

Fast Play Progressive jackpots will be harder to win in New Jersey, but Lottery officials say that the change will "enhance the playing experience."

As of Tuesday, July 1, the odds of winning the Fast Play Progressive jackpot lowered from 1 in 300,000 to 1 in 500,000. The New Jersey Lottery also added an additional $50,000 to the existing jackpot that day in tandem with the change.

The reduced odds apply to the entire Fast Play Progressive suite of draw games, which Lottery officials say they anticipate will result in bigger jackpots.

Every ticket purchase across the Lottery's suite of Fast Play Progressive draw games contributes to one progressive jackpot. The price point of a ticket, which ranges from $1 to $20, determines the portion of the jackpot a player may win. For example, a $1 play is eligible to win 10% of the jackpot, while a $10 and $20 ticket can win 100% of the jackpot.