USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 8:15 am

You last visited
July 8, 2025, 8:15 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › New Jersey Lottery lowers odds of winning Fast Play Progressive jackpot

New Jersey Lottery lowers odds of winning Fast Play Progressive jackpot

Jul 8, 2025, 7:16 am (Post a comment)

New Jersey Lottery

Lottery intends to provide larger jackpots by reducing chances of winning

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery announced last week that the odds of winning the Fast Play Progressive jackpot will decrease to allow for larger advertised jackpots.

Fast Play Progressive jackpots will be harder to win in New Jersey, but Lottery officials say that the change will "enhance the playing experience."

As of Tuesday, July 1, the odds of winning the Fast Play Progressive jackpot lowered from 1 in 300,000 to 1 in 500,000. The New Jersey Lottery also added an additional $50,000 to the existing jackpot that day in tandem with the change.

The reduced odds apply to the entire Fast Play Progressive suite of draw games, which Lottery officials say they anticipate will result in bigger jackpots.

Every ticket purchase across the Lottery's suite of Fast Play Progressive draw games contributes to one progressive jackpot. The price point of a ticket, which ranges from $1 to $20, determines the portion of the jackpot a player may win. For example, a $1 play is eligible to win 10% of the jackpot, while a $10 and $20 ticket can win 100% of the jackpot.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

New Jersey Lottery Results

New Jersey Lottery - official site

Buy official Pick 3 tickets from the New Jersey Lottery

Buy official Pick 4 tickets from the New Jersey Lottery

Buy official Cash 5 tickets from the New Jersey Lottery

Buy official Pick 6 tickets from the New Jersey Lottery

Buy official Cash4Life tickets

Buy official Mega Millions tickets

Buy official Powerball tickets

Related news stories

New Jersey Lottery to add third Pick 6 drawingMay 1, 2025

Arkansas Lottery Natural State Jackpot to move to daily drawingsApr 12, 2024

New Jersey Lottery to offer fixed Pick 3 and Pick 4 prize amountsNov 9, 2022

New Jersey Lottery making several changes to Pick 6 draw gameApr 1, 2022

Powerball multi-state lottery game to change rulesAug 12, 2008

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Nobody has commented on this story yet.

Subscribe to this news story
Guest