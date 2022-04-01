New Jersey Lottery making several changes to Pick 6 draw game

Increased odds, higher price, and a multiplier on every ticket

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery announced that it will be making several changes to its Pick 6 draw game starting next week.

Thursday, the Lottery issued a press release announcing that its original big jackpot game is getting a shakeup, with various changes that are sure to stir up opinions amongst players across the state.

One of the very first adjustments the Lottery is making to Pick 6 is reducing the number matrix, from 1-49 to 1-46, which will improve the overall chances of winning to 1 in 9,366,819. Currently, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816.

The new game will also include a prize multiplier on every ticket that can increase non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times. The current game's multiplier, called the Xtra, is an additional purchase, costing an additional $1 per play.

The bad news? The price of a play will increasing from $1 to $2.

Lastly, Pick 6 players will be getting a new game option called Double Play, which functions similarly to Powerball's Double Play feature.

For an extra $1, players who select the Double Play option are entered into an additional drawing held immediately after the regular Pick 6 drawing. The add-on entry uses the same numbers and multiplier from the original ticket. The Double Play drawing gives players a chance to win a $250,000 top prize and other prizes of lesser value.

The Pick 6 starting jackpot will remain at $2 million, and the drawing schedule will not change. Drawings take place Mondays and Thursdays at 10:57 pm Eastern Time.

The first Pick 6 with Double Play drawing will occur on Thurs., Apr. 7, with tickets for the new feature to go on sale beginning Tues., Apr. 5.