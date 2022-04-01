Quick Links
New Jersey Lottery making several changes to Pick 6 draw game
Increased odds, higher price, and a multiplier on every ticket
By Kate Northrop
The New Jersey Lottery announced that it will be making several changes to its Pick 6 draw game starting next week.
Thursday, the Lottery issued a press release announcing that its original big jackpot game is getting a shakeup, with various changes that are sure to stir up opinions amongst players across the state.
One of the very first adjustments the Lottery is making to Pick 6 is reducing the number matrix, from 1-49 to 1-46, which will improve the overall chances of winning to 1 in 9,366,819. Currently, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816.
The new game will also include a prize multiplier on every ticket that can increase non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times. The current game's multiplier, called the Xtra, is an additional purchase, costing an additional $1 per play.
The bad news? The price of a play will increasing from $1 to $2.
Lastly, Pick 6 players will be getting a new game option called Double Play, which functions similarly to Powerball's Double Play feature.
For an extra $1, players who select the Double Play option are entered into an additional drawing held immediately after the regular Pick 6 drawing. The add-on entry uses the same numbers and multiplier from the original ticket. The Double Play drawing gives players a chance to win a $250,000 top prize and other prizes of lesser value.
The Pick 6 starting jackpot will remain at $2 million, and the drawing schedule will not change. Drawings take place Mondays and Thursdays at 10:57 pm Eastern Time.
The first Pick 6 with Double Play drawing will occur on Thurs., Apr. 7, with tickets for the new feature to go on sale beginning Tues., Apr. 5.
used to play this game every draw, a few months ago I changed to only when the Jp went over 6M
now maybe I'll up that to 10M unless the changes produce a lot more winners.
Extraordinary Popular Delusions & the Madness of Crowds -- Charles Mackay LL.D.
Not liking the way double play is implemented anywhere. The prizes are just terrible. They would probably make more money if they just had an instant match option with its own separate jackpot.
That will be similar to Florida's Lotto.
Better chances but for wheel players and full system players not good because of paying more money. Many will stop playing.
A 6/42 would have been fine.
| Match
| Prize Amount
| Odds
|Match 6
|$3.7 MillionRolling Jackpot$1 wager
|1 in 13,983,816
|Match 5
|$1,923$1 wager
|1 in 54,201
|Match 4
|$56$1 wager
|1 in 1,032
|Match 3
|$3$1 wager
|1 in 57
|Match 5, with Xtra purchase
|$3,846$2 wager
|1 in 54,201
|Match 4, with Xtra purchase
|$112$2 wager
|1 in 1,032
|Match 3, with Xtra purchase
|$6$2 wager
|1 in 57
|Match 2, with Xtra purchase
|$2$2 wager
|1 in 8
Versus 6+1 / 45 Belgium, 1 line for 1.25 with luckycode that basically doesn't pay and has nothing to do with that.
They wanted to force you to play joker, we said no. When we say no, we mean no! They raised the price, made the payout table wrong and worse. They last added the 1+1 payback but rose the costs from 1 to 1.25 euro. You don't play for the reserve number, you play for the 6 first as those are crucial for the 6/6.
Winstverdeling Lotto van woensdag 30 maart 2022
|Winnende nummers
|Aantal winnaars
|Winst
|6
|0
|€ 0,00
|5+
|1
|€ 80.897,50
|5
|53
|€ 1.448,70
|4+
|128
|€ 299,90
|4
|2.834
|€ 25,00
|3+
|3.672
|€ 10,30
|3
|46.709
|€ 6,25
|2+
|33.386
|€ 3,75
|1+1
|113.990
|€ 1,25
You note that our 3/6 stayed bet * 5 over many years.
Sorry, I modify, That will be similar to Florida's Lotto, and Colorado's Lotto.
Also, New Jersey's Pick 6 return to the previous 6/46 matrix, between somewhere in 1980 and September 2000.
While its never easy for change to be accepted/embraced, sometimes it's dictated by certain conditions.......That change should be made with those that it impacts the most in mind. In this case the change affects us, the gamblers. Reducing the odds selling/telling us instead of a 1 in 14 million we can now feel good about the odds would be 1 in 10 million......starting to feel luckier already.....as well as increasing the price of the ticket, sighting features the weren't requested and should be considered optional.........thanks for keeping the starting jackpot the same, & thank you for not adding another drawing day into the equation.......
What is overlooked in the new Pick 6 changes is the possibly negative feature of this change by the New Jersey Lottery that will actually DECEASE individual prizes for almost all winners except for the jackpot. That's because the New Jersey lottery pays out on a pari-mutual system where the money in the pot is divided by all the winners. Pick 6 previously had the multiplier as an optional purchase for an additional $1, which many players declined to do. So for example, according to a November NJ Lottery press release, on one draw, 5 players hit 5 out of 6 numbers for a win of about $4,000 but only one paid for the multiplier, which was 5x, turning that one ticket's value into about $20,000. Under the new $2 ticket that includes the multiplier, all those players would would have their wins multiplied and then divided up five ways, hence each ticket multiplier would yield an additional $16,000 but divided five ways, making each ticket worth about $7,200. The original $4000 plus $3,200, a fifth of the additional $16,000. The good news, of course, is that all the players would see their hit multiplied instead of just the one that walked away with $20,000. As for the double play, we jokingly call this new concept, double lose, but at least it is optional. I do give the New Jersey Lottery credit for trying to liven up the game hoping to return it to its glorious high sales and high profit days of 20 years ago before Powerball and Megamillions came along and left it in the dust.
Those are the old odds. The new odds will look like this:
|Match
|Combinations
|Odds
|Match 6
|1
|1 in 9,366,819
|Match 5
|240
|1 in 39,028.41
|Match 4
|11,700
|1 in 800.58
|Match 3
|197,600
|1 in 47.4
Sorry, I modify, That will be similar to Florida's Lotto, and Colorado's Lotto.
Also, New Jersey's Pick 6 return to the previous 6/46 matrix, between somewhere in 1980 and September 2000.
You can add Hoosier Lotto ;-)
Sorted table. 2+1 is above 3+0.