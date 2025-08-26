$1 million Powerball lottery ticket purchased in West Virginia expiring in two weeks

USA Mega

Aug 26, 2025, 8:14 am (Post a comment)

Powerball

Big Powerball prize will go to unclaimed fund if winner doesn't come forward

By Kate Northrop

There's an unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $1 million that will expire in West Virginia if the winner doesn't step forward to claim it in two weeks' time.

West Virginia Lottery officials are searching for the owner of a Powerball lottery ticket that won a $1 million prize in a drawing that took place in March.

Lottery Acting Director David Bradley encouraged players "to check their cars, purses, and pockets" for the missing ticket, which will expire on Sept. 8, 2025 if the rightful ticketholder does not come forward.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers in the March 12, 2025 drawing, which were 11, 13, 28, 51, and 58. Had it matched the Powerball number 1, it would have won that evening's $353 million jackpot. The ticket was purchased at Par Mar on Main Street in Hurricane.

Lottery winners of daily draw games in West Virginia have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. Expired prizes are transferred to the Lottery's unclaimed prize fund, which contributes to prizes for future lottery games, second chance drawings and promotions, and retailer commissions.

The announcement follows a jackpot alert from the Lottery for the Powerball multi-state game, which currently offers a juicy $815 million prize for Wednesday's drawing at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Lottery Post Staff

