$100,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana expires today

Feb 10, 2025, 9:39 am (2 comments)

Powerball

Last call to claim a Power Play-boosted prize

By Kate Northrop

A Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana won $100,000 last year, but whoever owns it has until the end of the day to validate it before it expires.

Someone in Indiana purchased a Powerball ticket with the Power Play option in August 2024, but time is just about up for them to claim it.

In one final attempt to locate the winner, the Hoosier Lottery made a final plea on Sunday in a press release, broadcasting the location where the ticket was purchased and the steps the winner should take to secure the prize before it's too late.

The ticket was purchased at Circle K #2367 on Main Street in Greenfield for the Aug. 14, 2024 drawing. Since players in Indiana have 180 days from the draw date to claim lottery prizes, it must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 10, 2025 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office at 1302 North Meridan Street in Indianapolis.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 were 8, 9, 23, 29, and 62, with Powerball number 13. The mystery winner matched four white ball numbers plus the Powerball number to win the game's $50,000 third-tier prize.

However, the ticket was purchased with the Power Play add-on option, meaning the prize was doubled to $100,000 when the drawn multiplier that evening was 2.

The Lottery recommends securing the ticket in a safe place and suggests meeting with a financial advisor for help managing finances. For more specific claim instructions, winners should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service by phone at 1-800-955-6886.

Comments

noise-gate

* Let it. What you never had you'll never miss as the saying goes!"

johnnyBlaze

He/she would've been able to afford a dozen eggs with that kinda money. I thoroughly disagree with you.

End of comments
