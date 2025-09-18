$2 mistake turns into $150,000 Pick 5 lottery prize for Maryland player

Sep 18, 2025, 8:15 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

"I accidentally hit it a third time." — graduation year becomes lucky numbers

By Kate Northrop

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A $2 mistake while purchasing some Pick 5 lottery tickets ended up becoming the happiest accident yet for one Maryland woman, who won a $150,000 prize in a single drawing because of it.

An occasional Maryland lottery player had a mishap while purchasing her Pick 5 tickets that cost her $2, but in reality, the transaction could not have gone any better, save for buying more tickets of course.

The anonymous woman, who the Maryland Lottery describes as an "off-and-on" type of player, decided to buy some tickets according to her usual method. She'll normally purchase two Straight identical tickets for the upcoming two draws. In this case, she bought the tickets for the Sept. 8 Evening and Sept. 9 Midday drawings for Pick 5.

However, she accidentally purchased three plays per draw instead of two, costing her an extra $2 on her total spend.

"I accidentally hit it a third time," she told the Maryland Lottery when recounting her slip up to officials.

But her husband didn't seem to mind, in fact he seemed to find some amusement from the whole ordeal.

"Keep doing it!" he joked while standing at her side as she bought her tickets.

During the Sept. 8 Evening draw, the Pick 5 game drew the results 2-0-2-5-0, matching all five numbers on her ticket in exact order.

The occasional lottery player said she's had great luck with the lottery in the past, having won $50,000 and $25,000 prizes before, but this most recent win took her by surprise.

"I couldn't believe it!" she recalled in a press release. "I kept looking at the numbers."

Her habit of purchasing two identical tickets would have rewarded her with two $50,000 prizes totaling $100,000, but that extra ticket tacked on an additional $50,000 to bring her total win to $150,000.

Her numbers were easy for her to remember, she said to Lottery staff, since she had a grandson who graduated high school this year. She took the year "2025" and simply added a "0" to the end to create her winning Pick 5 combination.

As it turned out, she also won two $5,000 prizes the following day on boxed bet tickets, which added $10,000 on to an already decently sized win. She claimed those two prizes at an Expanded Cashing Authority Program location, which are Maryland Lottery retailers that are eligible to pay out prizes less than or equal to $5,000 in value.

Her previous $50,000 win was used to replace her furnace and air conditioner years ago, and since much time has passed since then, this most recent prize will help pay for it again.

"Last time I hit for $50,000 I got a new furnace and air conditioner and paid cash," the Baltimore County winner explained. "I'm going to do the same this time."

Since her prize is triple that amount, she'll put the leftover winnings into savings.

For selling the winning ticket, Carroll Motor Fuels on Liberty Road in Randallstown receives bonuses totaling $1,500 from the Lottery.

The odds of winning the top prize in Pick 5 by matching all five winning numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000. Drawings take place twice a day at 12:28 p.m. and 7:56 p.m. EST.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Maryland Lottery Results page right after each drawing.