Maryland player wins $50,000 in Pick 5 for the fifth time this year

Five-time winner bought all winning tickets at the same retailer

By Kate Northrop

ADELPHI, Md. — An anonymous Maryland player won a Pick 5 top prize of $50,000 for the fifth time this year, having bought every winning ticket at the same store.

The Maryland Lottery saw a familiar face return to headquarters in Baltimore after he completed his fifth Pick 5 prize claim worth $50,000 last week.

In May, a Silver Spring resident showed up at Lottery headquarters to claim a combined $200,000 Pick 5 prize from four top prize-winning tickets, each worth $50,000.

He had been playing the same Pick 5 combination every day since the game began, he told the Lottery. Not only that, but he would always buy multiple tickets with the same five-digit combination.

"I picked the numbers, but they are completely random," the 43-year-old explained. "2, 1, 6, 2, 4 just looked and sounded right to me, so I went with it."

When he saw that his method had finally paid off to the tune of four winning tickets in the May 6 midday drawing, he "immediately dropped to [his] knees to thank God for the blessing."

The Hyattsville Convenience Store on University Boulevard East in Adelphi also won out for selling four winning tickets and received a combined $2,000 bonus commission.

On July 10, his luck returned, but not with the same numbers. This time, he entered a different set of numbers in the evening draw — 9-8-5-5-7 — and won the top prize yet again.

The same store that sold him his first four winning tickets this year also sold him the fifth winning $50,000 Pick 5 ticket, and so they are receiving another bonus commission worth $500.

The winner, who works as an automobile repair specialist, said he has no specific plans for his fifth prize, but he does plan to continue playing his favorite lottery game.

The odds of matching all five numbers in exact order to win the $50,000 top prize in Pick 5 are 1 in 100,000. Drawings take place twice a day at 12:28 pm EST and at 7:56 pm EST.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Maryland Lottery Results page right after each drawing.