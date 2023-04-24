Maryland man wins third $50,000 Pick 5 lottery prize in less than a year using same numbers

Apr 24, 2023, 4:28 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Lottery winner has advice for people playing their favorite numbers

By Kate Northrop

WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland man won his third $50,000 top prize in the Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 game in less than a year while using the same set of numbers each time.

A "Big Winner" from Maryland has some advice for lottery players who like to use their own lucky numbers after scooping up his third Pick 5 top prize in the span of 11 months.

The Waldorf man, dubbing himself "Big Winner" to protect his identity while sharing his story, has recently found that his usual set of numbers have not lost their touch.

Maryland Lottery officials welcomed the 52-year-old back to their headquarters in Baltimore to claim his third $50,000 Pick 5 prize, which he won playing the numbers 4-8-5-4-8 in exact order for the April 13 midday drawing.

The same set of numbers had previously come through for him in the midday drawing on May 18, 2022, in which he placed a $1 straight bet on two tickets and walked away with two $50,000 top prizes for a total of $100,000 in one drawing.

"It hit last year, and it hit again," "Big Winner" told the Lottery. "My wife said, 'Let's play this number,' and we keep winning with it."

The truck driver thinks that most lottery players will either stop playing their lucky set of numbers or stop playing the lottery entirely once their numbers are drawn, thinking that they will never hit again. This winner has played since his win in 2022 and said that he will continue to play after this most recent win.

"I play the Lottery all the time," he explained. "You never know. You can't win if you are not in it."

"Big Winner" said he and his wife will probably put the prize toward a "much-needed" vacation. One of his hobbies includes going to racetracks — he naturally enjoys playing the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax game in addition to Pick 5.

The lottery retailer who sold the winning ticket, Big Mouth Beer, Wine and Liquor on Crain Highway in Waldorf, receives a $500 bonus from the Lottery.

Pick 5 drawings take place twice a day at 12:28 pm EST and 7:56 pm EST. All Pick 5 winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Maryland Lottery Results page right after each drawing.