$1.3 million Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot unclaimed for almost a year

Winning ticket worth over a million is expiring soon

By Kate Northrop

New Jersey lottery players should rummage through their drawers and dig in their center consoles for a missing Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.3 million. Pretty soon, it'll be no more.

Come Thanksgiving, all hopes for expressing gratitude for a $1.3 million Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot will go out the window.

The New Jersey Lottery is alerting players to a $1,300,245 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot that was hit nearly 11 months ago and is set to expire if no one comes forward with the winning ticket.

The prize was won with a single ticket purchased at the Wawa convenience store on Route 9 in Freehold, and it was for the Nov. 25, 2024 drawing.

"Players really should check their tickets," Lottery Executive Director James Carey said in a press release. "We have several ways our players can verify if they are winners. More than once, I've seen players come to us after a period of time saying they won a prize after finding a misplaced ticket."

Hopefully, the winner of this million-dollar jackpot can avoid similar heartbreak and locate the missing ticket.

As long as it's before the claims deadline, it's not too late to go on the hunt for rogue lottery tickets. Players should take a page out of another New Jersey winner's book, who discovered that a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket had been sitting in their drawer for five months.

The $1.3 million winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in the Nov. 25, 2024 drawing, which were 3, 19, 24, 27, and 39. Lottery players in New Jersey have one year from the draw date to claim prizes.

There are also other large winning tickets nearing expiration, including a $150,000 Jersey Cash 5 ticket purchased in Belleville and a $50,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Paramus. They are set to expire on Nov. 1, 2025 and Nov. 23, 2025, respectively.

The Jersey Cash 5 jackpot currently stands at $2.85 million for the next drawing on Sunday, Oct. 5. Drawings take place every day at 10:57 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2. A courier service offers online purchases with a service fee.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds can be found on Lottery Post's New Jersey Lottery Results page right after each drawing.