Data breach at lottery tech vendor Brightstar exposes personal info of over 100,000 individuals

Social Security numbers, financial data compromised in multi-state breach

By Kate Northrop

A data breach in a lottery technology supplier's internal system last year exposed sensitive information of over 100,000 individuals, including social security numbers.

Thousands of people across several states had their data exposed after Brightstar, a leading lottery technology company, was hit with a breach in November 2024.

On Oct. 3, Brightstar, formerly IGT, alerted Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha in a letter that "an unauthorized third party gained access to certain of its internal corporate systems." The data security breach was discovered on Nov. 17, 2024, and it was immediately reported to law enforcement and regulatory authorities, the letter reads.

The company was required by law to conduct a "detailed review of impacted data to determine what personal information was involved" in the breach, Brightstar Associate General Counsel Macaire Piscione wrote in the letter.

On Aug. 21, 2025, Brightstar found that the affected data was located across multiple servers in several jurisdictions, affecting individuals in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, California, and Oklahoma.

6,354 Rhode Island residents, nearly 1,500 Massachusetts residents, and over 550 Connecticut residents were impacted by the event. Most of those impacted by the breach were current and former employees, Brightstar spokesman Mike DeAngelis told Rhode Island Current.

According to Piscione's letter, the compromised data included names, dates of birth, contact information, government identification documents and numbers such as driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers, tax identifiers, financial account information, health data, and possibly more.

To compensate, Brightstar is providing affected individuals with two free years of credit monitoring, fraud detection, and dark web monitoring. State law requires that companies must report data breaches no more than 45 calendar days after their confirmation.

The company is not aware of any misuse of personal information, DeAngelis said.

Brightstar said it is continuing to monitor its systems and has introduced "additional measures to further enhance its security defenses."