New Jersey Lottery launches mobile prize claims for large prizes

Lottery prizes up to a significant amount can now be claimed anywhere at anytime

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery is now accepting mobile prize claims for certain prizes larger than $600, making it easier for players to collect some winnings without having to visit the Lottery in person.

As of Thursday, New Jersey lottery players can now submit prize claims on their mobile device for significant prizes, streamlining the claims process for both players and the Lottery.

Players who win prizes between $600 and $10,000 will now be able to take advantage of the new feature, which will also allow them to receive payments through their mobile device.

"This is just another step in our ongoing efforts to connect with players in their daily routines," New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said in a press release. "It is crucial that we help players easily incorporate Lottery claims into their busy lives."

While checking tickets using the Lottery's mobile app, players may see a notification pop up that gives them the option of initiating a mobile claim if the prize they won is between $600 and $10,000. The mobile app will then guide the player through the proper steps to securely submit the claim and receive their payout.

"An overwhelming majority of our players are on their phones." Carey continued. "It is imperative that we provide them with a seamless digital experience. This will be similar to how we deposit checks into our banking accounts using our mobile devices."

Mobile claims are not mandatory for winners of prizes ranging from $600 to $10,000 — players can still fill out a claim form at any New Jersey Lottery retailer, download the form from the website, drop off completed claim forms at the designated drop box in Lawrence, or mail them in.

Jackpot winners and winners of large secondary draw-game prizes of at least $20,000 must request an appointment with the Lottery to claim them.