New Jersey Lottery will begin selling tickets online

Aug 22, 2023, 8:50 am (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

While some celebrate the move toward digital convenience, in-person retailers bite back

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery has announced that it has voted to approve selling tickets online.

During a meeting on Aug. 17, the New Jersey Lottery Commission announced its decision to start selling tickets directly to players online.

The change applies to its popular draw games, such as Mega Millions, Powerball, and Jersey Cash 5, but it will not include scratch-off instant games.

Possibly starting in the fall of 2024, the Lottery would sell tickets online directly to players through its website or mobile app.

While the Lottery commission said that the change was necessary to accommodate for the up-and-coming demographic of younger players who expect convenience in a digital world, some have advocated that the move to sell tickets online will hurt traditional brick-and-mortar retailers.

"It was something that I had here, hoping that when people came in to get their lottery tickets, they might buy a little something while they were here," Lawrence Valenzano, the owner of Mighty Joe's Deli and Grill in Shamong, told CBS News. "But I'm afraid this is going to chase a lot of it away."

The New Jersey Gasoline C-Store Automotive Association (NJGCA), which presides over many of the state's gas stations and convenience stores, expressed concerns over a potential reduction in foot traffic that online ticket sales might cause.

"I just can't imagine that this won't take business that would have otherwise been in neighborhood stores, whether that's irregular players jumping in on a jackpot now doing it on their phone, or regular players making a portion of their purchases online," NJGCA Chief Administrator and Director of Government Affairs Eric Blomgren said. "Ultimately, the state selling lottery tickets directly to the consumer through the internet puts physical retail stores in competition with the very government entity that is their supplier, distributor, and chief advertiser."

Just as the North Carolina Education Lottery Commission stated in their own recent meeting to announce online instant ticket sales last week, the New Jersey Lottery cited the same point that brick-and-mortar retailers saw increased sales compared to ones in states that did not offer online sales.

"We looked at the experiences that other lotteries have had launching online games and saw sales of all lottery products grow at brick-and-mortar retailers," the New Jersey Lottery said in a statement. "The Lottery believes that this increase was directly related to the introduction of online sales and by appealing to the next generation of lottery players. These new lottery players, primarily under the age of 40, who are more online, are essential to the long-term viability and success of the lottery."

Despite the Lottery's optimistic attitude about the new approach, some State Senators heavily criticized the proposal, saying that the Lottery misinterpreted the law and did not have the authority to authorize online ticket sales.

"The Division [of Lottery] should not make this short-sighted decision because they would be negatively impacting small businesses throughout New Jersey," Senators Steve Oroho and Declan O'Scanlon said. "Online lottery sales could significantly reduce licensed retailer's revenues and put their small businesses in direct competition with the state. Authorizing online sales of lottery tickets pose additional financial concerns that will deprive convenient stores of necessary revenue from ancillary sales. Not to mention, online sales of lottery tickets increase the likelihood that underaged individuals will find a way to make these purchases."

Following the Lottery's vote to approve the proposal on Thursday, Senator Vin Gopal had harsh words for the decision.

"After telling me directly that they would delay this vote to have more stakeholder input, the New Jersey Lottery Commission has chosen to ignore significant stakeholder concerns and move ahead with a proposal that will devastate countless small businesses in the state," Gopal stated. "This decision will only serve to take sales away from New Jersey small businesses without providing them with any compensation."

The NJGCA said in a statement that they are working with legislators to combat the change in a "bipartisan effort to protect small retailers."

Amid the backlash, the New Jersey Lottery emphasized the importance of its retailer network, which consists of nearly 7,000 physical stores.

"The backbone of the New Jersey Lottery is and will always be our network of traditional brick-and-mortar retailers," the Lottery continued. "It is essential that the Lottery maintain a robust and successful network of retailers. A Lottery-managed online sales channel is essential to not only maintaining our retailer sales but growing it by appealing to new players."