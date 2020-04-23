 
UK man celebrates £58 million EuroMillions jackpot win

Apr 23, 2020, 8:42 am

UK man celebrates £58 million EuroMillions jackpot win

A United Kingdom man who won a £58 million (US$71.6 million) lottery jackpot celebrated by having a beer with his brothers — at a 6-foot distance.

Ryan Hoyle, 38, said he was "shaking" when he got an email informing him he had become a multi-millionaire in Friday's EuroMillions draw.

The numbers drawn in the Friday, April 17, EuroMillions drawing were 16, 28, 32, 37, and 45, with Lucky Stars numbers 1 and 11.

Hoyle drove to his parents' house, passing his phone through the window for them to "double-check" his numbers.

After confirming the eight-figure bonanza, he enjoyed a drink in the sunshine with his siblings.

Hoyle, of Rochdale, Greater Manchester, said he first thought he had won £2.30 when he saw an email from the National Lottery on Saturday.

'It was real'

When he read the message, he said it "looked like a lot of numbers... I couldn't believe what my eyes were seeing".

He said he was "shaking and really needed a second opinion so... drove round to mum and dad's house".

"I kept a safe distance outside and passed the phone through the window for them to double-check for me."

"It was real — I had won £58 million."

Hoyle then celebrated while socially distancing with his brothers.

"We kept more than two metres apart. I needed to talk to them... and it really helped with the shock," he said.

Hoyle, who works as a joiner, said he will finish off renovations on his brother's house despite the windfall.

He plans to buy himself a new car, swap his rented one-bedroom flat for a new home, treat himself to a Manchester United season ticket and take his daughter, aged 11, to Florida.

But he said his priority was to help his mother, father and brother "retire this week".

Thanks to dannyct for the tip.

BBC, Lottery Post Staff

Party Congrats to the Jackpot Winner! Party

      Congratulations! However, he was very unwise to go public. The UK National Lottery allows winners to remain anonymous, the vast majority do.

        Wonderful story, I'd be shaking too. Congratulations on the jackpot win.

          Congratulation to the winner.  " Shaking when it was confirm to be real. Priceless ! Party

            $71.6 million dollars!! I am sure that his family will appreciate his gifts to them. Now is the time to think about the long haul. Ryan Hoyle is 38 years old and is set for life. Green laugh

