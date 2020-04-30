 
NJ Lottery temporarily suspends sales and drawings for 5 Card Cash due to coronavirus

Apr 30, 2020, 1:34 pm

The New Jersey Lottery temporarily suspended sales and drawings of its 5 Card Cash, effective Monday, May 4, 2020, due to COVID-19.

The temporary suspension of 5 Card Cash is designed to protect the health and safety of Lottery employees and its customers. Not only does this game require two additional staff members to be in the office beyond the teams for other drawings, it does not permit multi-draw play or advance play so purchases are only applicable to the day they are purchased.

Players who purchased tickets prior to the game suspension will still have one year following the drawing to claim any prizes won.

During the game suspension, the 5 Card Cash "All In" progressive jackpot will remain static and shall continue to be displayed on all media.

The NJ Lottery has not set a date when the game will resume.

Press release

Unlucky-Kenny
Posted: Yesterday, 2:07 pm

My state dropped this game awhile back - no one played it really.

I wonder how many NJ residents play it on a daily basis?

 

Interesting it required 2 dedicated workers on it.

    Bleudog101
    Posted: Yesterday, 2:46 pm

    Good point.   We still have it here...I call it Five Card Trash and don't play!

      SaraAnnRapp
      Posted: Yesterday, 4:16 pm

      Good point.   We still have it here...I call it Five Card Trash and don't play!

      Perfect name for that game, it's trash. So glad my state dropped it.

        db101
        Posted: Yesterday, 7:16 pm

        The one New Jersey game that's drawn by computer needs two extra employees because the people who work the ping pong balls can't type a few commands on a computer? And here we have a state like Kentucky moving to computer drawings because they claim they're easier and cheaper to operate than ping pong balls.

          Bleudog101
          Posted: Yesterday, 7:42 pm

          WHAS-11 had a news segment on the KLC featuring Chip Polston.   My question was aired stating about the ball drawings and how technical they are.   So with COVID-19, KLC answered my IM on FB about me not being happy with RNG for Pick 3, 4 and Cashball 225---then one I play.  This way a computer takes the place, as we know, of human interaction with balls.   After this is over with I seriously doubt they will ever return to mechanical balls.

            Think
            Posted: Yesterday, 10:00 pm

            In Michigan this game is called "Poker Lotto" with no advanced draws either.

            Why hasn't Michigan shut this game off or, better yet, dropped it permanently?

              Stat$talker
              Posted: Today, 12:03 am

              In Michigan this game is called "Poker Lotto" with no advanced draws either.

              Why hasn't Michigan shut this game off or, better yet, dropped it permanently?

              If it isn't a cash crop, they eventually will drop it...

              I believe that if you continue to abuse any living thing, if it can retaliate?... It eventually will..!!

              So, live and let live....

                 
