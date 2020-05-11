 
Man waiting to cash in $1,000 lottery ticket wins another $177,777

May 11, 2020, 10:13 am

Virginia Lottery: Man waiting to cash in $1,000 lottery ticket wins another $177,777

A Virginia man waiting to cash in his $1,000 winning lottery ticket ended up winning an additional $177,777 before collecting his prize.

Jeff Melick of Newport News told Virginia Lottery officials he was waiting until the lottery's customer service centers reopened to cash in his $1,000 winning scratch-off ticket when he purchased a Lucky 7s Tripler ticket.

The ticket turned out to be a $177,777 top prize winner.

"I kind of went numb," Melick said. "I was doing good with the $1,000 winner."

Melick said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay it forward by taking care of strangers' purchases at his local convenience store.

He bought his Lucky 7s Tripler ticket at the Wawa at 12093 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

Melick is the owner of Leave it to a Landscaper, a landscaping business in the Newport News area. 

Lucky 7s Tripler features prizes ranging from $5 to $177,777. This is the first top prize claimed, which means three more $177,777 prizes are unclaimed in this game. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,040,400. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.21. 

Lottery Post Staff

8 comments.
CDanaT
Central TN
United States
Posted: Yesterday, 10:53 am

Having a $178K payday isn't a bad thing to have during these trying times. Congrats Jeff.

    Bleudog101
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Posted: Yesterday, 12:01 pm

    Great win, Jeff.

     

    Landscaping sounds like hard work to me.

      sully16
      Michigan
      United States
      Posted: Yesterday, 12:31 pm

      Awesome sauce, congrats Jeff.

        Wit24
        Johannesburg
        South Africa
        Posted: Yesterday, 5:12 pm

        Congrats Jeff. 

        $178K winnings is definitely awesome. Your wishes and prayers of ONE IS ONE DAY has been granted.

        You must assume the feeling of the wish fulfilled until your assumption has all the sensory vividness of reality.

          wander73
          United States
          Posted: Yesterday, 5:58 pm

          That is awesome.  Some people are lucky.

            cottoneyedjoe
            United States
            Posted: Yesterday, 6:09 pm

            He's got a generous spirit, congrats to him.

              wander73
              United States
              Posted: Yesterday, 6:39 pm

              i wonder what the ticket number was.

                Cassie8620
                California
                United States
                Posted: Yesterday, 11:37 pm

                He shall be blessed in life, i see he already is.

                 

                Love [generous wonderful kind people]Cheerswho possess

                insta-thoughts of an Smileyact of a beautiful kind blessing,

                to be bestowed on others of less fortune et.al.,

                A( RARE heart) God bless him.

                 

                If i win the "big one like the six figure's and up i sure would...

                Heck,

                i already do with winning a bunch of per year pick 4's in California

                and for years now living east coast here in N.C. God bless this man. Congratulations.Hurray!

                 

