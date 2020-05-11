Quick Links
Man waiting to cash in $1,000 lottery ticket wins another $177,777
Virginia Lottery: Man waiting to cash in $1,000 lottery ticket wins another $177,777Rating:
A Virginia man waiting to cash in his $1,000 winning lottery ticket ended up winning an additional $177,777 before collecting his prize.
Jeff Melick of Newport News told Virginia Lottery officials he was waiting until the lottery's customer service centers reopened to cash in his $1,000 winning scratch-off ticket when he purchased a Lucky 7s Tripler ticket.
The ticket turned out to be a $177,777 top prize winner.
"I kind of went numb," Melick said. "I was doing good with the $1,000 winner."
Melick said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay it forward by taking care of strangers' purchases at his local convenience store.
He bought his Lucky 7s Tripler ticket at the Wawa at 12093 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.
Melick is the owner of Leave it to a Landscaper, a landscaping business in the Newport News area.
Lucky 7s Tripler features prizes ranging from $5 to $177,777. This is the first top prize claimed, which means three more $177,777 prizes are unclaimed in this game. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,040,400. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.21.
Lottery Post Staff
Central TN
United States
Member #121189
January 4, 2012
4471 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 10:53 am - IP Logged
Having a $178K payday isn't a bad thing to have during these trying times. Congrats Jeff.
Integrity: There is just no substitute.
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2145 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 12:01 pm - IP Logged
Great win, Jeff.
Landscaping sounds like hard work to me.
25
Ringleader
Michigan
United States
Member #81738
October 28, 2009
73813 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 12:31 pm - IP Logged
Awesome sauce, congrats Jeff.
Happy Mother's Day !
New Member
Johannesburg
South Africa
Member #206301
April 30, 2020
52 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 5:12 pm - IP Logged
Congrats Jeff.
$178K winnings is definitely awesome. Your wishes and prayers of ONE IS ONE DAY has been granted.
You must assume the feeling of the wish fulfilled until your assumption has all the sensory vividness of reality.
United States
Member #153769
March 24, 2014
4503 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 5:58 pm - IP Logged
That is awesome. Some people are lucky.
I love pecans and making sales with commissions.
My amazon store is just like the lottery.
United States
Member #197033
March 28, 2019
491 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 6:09 pm - IP Logged
He's got a generous spirit, congrats to him.
... Sooper dooper top seekrit winning numbers: 5 16 17 24 33 52 ...
United States
Member #153769
March 24, 2014
4503 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 6:39 pm - IP Logged
i wonder what the ticket number was.
I love pecans and making sales with commissions.
My amazon store is just like the lottery.
California
United States
Member #180566
March 13, 2017
3657 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 11:37 pm - IP Logged
He shall be blessed in life, i see he already is.
Love [generous wonderful kind people]who possess
insta-thoughts of an act of a beautiful kind blessing,
to be bestowed on others of less fortune et.al.,
A( RARE heart) God bless him.
If i win the "big one like the six figure's and up i sure would...
Heck,
i already do with winning a bunch of per year pick 4's in California
and for years now living east coast here in N.C. God bless this man. Congratulations.
P.I.F.F.G.L.
(Pay it Forward) for a good life ahead for you us all.Happy for this VA. gentlemen...Good luck with your lottery games, fellow LP players.G-night."
