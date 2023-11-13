USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 5:02 pm

You last visited
February 18, 2024, 5:02 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Virginia woman finds "pot of gold" in $150,000 lottery after paying for someone else's groceries

Virginia woman finds "pot of gold" in $150,000 lottery after paying for someone else's groceries

Nov 13, 2023, 4:01 pm (8 comments)

Virginia Lottery

A prize quite literally at the end of a rainbow

By Kate Northrop

CHESTER, Va. — A Virginia woman found a "pot of gold at the end of the rainbow" in the form of a $150,000 lottery prize after she had just paid for another customer's groceries at the store.

A Virginia lottery player struck it rich with a well-timed (and well-named) scratch-off ticket right after helping a fellow customer pay for their groceries.

Briana Mills was standing in line waiting to pay for her items at the 7-Eleven on Walnut Drive in Chester, but she noticed a customer in front of her was having trouble paying. Mills could have stood by and waited for the issue to somehow resolve itself, but she decided she was going to do her good deed for the day and paid for their purchase instead.

As the Petersburg resident was leaving the store, she stopped to buy a Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket and picked out a shimmery "Strike It Rich" ticket for $5.

And "strike it rich" she did. It ended up being a winner for one of the game's three top prizes of $150,000.

To top it off, she spotted a rainbow in the sky after discovering the win and snapped an even luckier photo, the shiny metallic ticket looking quite literally like a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.

With Mills having claimed the second top prize of $150,000 in the "Strike It Rich" game, which launched in July, one top prize remains. There is also one more second-tier prize of $10,000 out of three left to claim, as well as 57 out of 120 third-tier prizes of $1,000 remaining in the game.

The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.09.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Virginia Lottery Results

Virginia Lottery - official site

Buy official Cash4Life tickets

Buy official Mega Millions tickets

Buy official Powerball tickets

Related news stories

Virginia college student who "never wins" lands a $500,000 scratch-off lottery prizeAug 31, 2023

VIDEO: June's Weekly Roundup in lottery newsJun 17, 2023

Virginia woman gets $10 million lottery prize for early Valentine's Day presentFeb 19, 2022

Virginia man scoops $100, $200, $400, and $100,000 lottery prizes in one dayJan 23, 2022

Lightning strikes twice for Virginia man who won $1 million and $2.5 millionAug 31, 2021

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Bleudog101

That is almost instant Karma (the good kind).   Love this story and that timeless photo.  Good things happen to good people!

JustMaybe

I am happy for Briana for the win.

She did a kind thing as well.

I won't spoil the good vibe by saying that the rainbow had nothing to do with the win, but it sure does make the photo awesome 😜

MADDOG10's avatarMADDOG10

Karma was served for a good deed!

ekem6078's avatarekem6078

God Blessed her, for Blessing someone else.  Congratulations 💰💰

grwurston's avatargrwurston

Right place right time, congrats!!

winterhug

Quote: Originally posted by JustMaybe on Nov 13, 2023

I am happy for Briana for the win.

She did a kind thing as well.

I won't spoil the good vibe by saying that the rainbow had nothing to do with the win, but it sure does make the photo awesome 😜

Indeed you have spoiled the vibe. I guess you never heard of "a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow". To a lot of us reading this story, her winning the money and the rainbow just happened to be in the sky that day is ALL connected.

JustMaybe

Quote: Originally posted by winterhug on Nov 14, 2023

Indeed you have spoiled the vibe. I guess you never heard of "a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow". To a lot of us reading this story, her winning the money and the rainbow just happened to be in the sky that day is ALL connected.

I won't argue about that.

In the African wilderness, when you see a rainbow, a lioness is giving birth to a cub.

To each, their own, I guess 😁

mjoyg1123's avatarmjoyg1123

This story made my day! Congrats!

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest