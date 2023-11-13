Virginia woman finds "pot of gold" in $150,000 lottery after paying for someone else's groceries

Nov 13, 2023, 4:01 pm (8 comments)SharePostCopy Link

A prize quite literally at the end of a rainbow

By Kate Northrop

CHESTER, Va. — A Virginia woman found a "pot of gold at the end of the rainbow" in the form of a $150,000 lottery prize after she had just paid for another customer's groceries at the store.

Briana Mills was standing in line waiting to pay for her items at the 7-Eleven on Walnut Drive in Chester, but she noticed a customer in front of her was having trouble paying. Mills could have stood by and waited for the issue to somehow resolve itself, but she decided she was going to do her good deed for the day and paid for their purchase instead.

As the Petersburg resident was leaving the store, she stopped to buy a Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket and picked out a shimmery "Strike It Rich" ticket for $5.

And "strike it rich" she did. It ended up being a winner for one of the game's three top prizes of $150,000.

To top it off, she spotted a rainbow in the sky after discovering the win and snapped an even luckier photo, the shiny metallic ticket looking quite literally like a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.

With Mills having claimed the second top prize of $150,000 in the "Strike It Rich" game, which launched in July, one top prize remains. There is also one more second-tier prize of $10,000 out of three left to claim, as well as 57 out of 120 third-tier prizes of $1,000 remaining in the game.

The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.09.