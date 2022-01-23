Virginia man scoops $100, $200, $400, and $100,000 lottery prizes in one day

Lucky lottery player's phenomenal winning streak

By Kate Northrop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The lottery prizes kept on rolling in for one incredibly lucky lottery player in a phenomenal winning streak before he won $100,000 on his fourth and final ticket.

In what can only be described as an incredible hot streak, Jose Vasquez of Charlottesville was winning one lottery prize right after the other, each one larger than the last.

After scratching off a Virginia Lottery ticket worth $100, Vasquez decided to play again. To his surprise, he won $200 on the very next ticket, but why stop there?

Again, he bought another ticket, this time winning $400. Three scratch-off tickets later he was instantly $700 richer, but Vasquez was on a winning streak, so he didn't quit just yet.

He won $100,000 on the fourth ticket he played.

That fourth and final purchase was made at Cherry Avenue Market Store on Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville belonging to the $5 "Money Maker Crossword 5X" instant game, which was released in June 2021.

"I am happy since I have always wanted to open up my own company but did not have the funds to do so," Vasquez told the Lottery while claiming his prize shortly after Christmas.

With the third of six top prizes of $100,000 won in the "Money Maker Crossword 5X" game, 20 out of 48 second-tier prizes of $2,000 and 49 out of 117 third-tier prizes of $500 have yet to be claimed.

While it remains to be seen whether Vasquez will keep his streak alive the next time he plays the lottery, perhaps he'll be lucky enough to record his fifth big win sometime in the future.