Nebraska Lottery warns players about misprinted Lucky for Life tickets

Lucky for Life players are encouraged to check lottery tickets printed on or before Thursday after about 125 multi-draw tickets were misprinted with incorrect end-of-game dates, Nebraska Lottery officials said in a release Friday.

Multi-draw tickets allow players to purchase up to 12 weeks of drawings in advance, and those tickets contain the start and end dates of drawings, the release said.

An incorrect end date can cause players to mistakenly believe their ticket has lost.

The start date and number of drawings printed on the tickets can be used to calculate the accurate end date, the release said. Players can also send a photo of their ticket to lottery@nelottery.com for clarification.

No similar issues were discovered in other lottery games, and the warning is only for Lucky for Life tickets purchased in the state of Nebraska.

"Our players look to the Nebraska Lottery for fun and excitement, and we understand this error on Lucky for Life tickets has caused some confusion," Nebraska Lottery Director Brian Rockey said. "Despite the misprinted draw dates, these Lucky for Life tickets are valid and can win prizes."