Quick Links
You last visited June 9, 2020, 5:49 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Mega Millions lottery jackpot rolls to $410 million
Mega Millions: Mega Millions lottery jackpot rolls to $410 millionRating:
Largest Mega Millions jackpot in a year
By Todd Northrop
After 33 drawings without a jackpot winner, the multi-state Mega Millions lottery game now boasts a swelling jackpot of $410 million that could instantly put the winner among the wealthiest people on the planet.
When nobody won Friday night's grand prize, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to its biggest amount since a $522 million Mega Millions jackpot from the June 7, 2019 drawing was won by a single ticket sold in California. That ticket was claimed three months later by Laarni Bibal of San Diego. (The jackpot was initially estimated to be $530 million, but was later decreased when the final sales figures were counted.)
The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday night at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 pm Pacific).
Tuesday's $410 million Mega Millions jackpot is the 11th-largest in the game's history, and the 27th-largest United States lottery jackpot of all time (see full list below).
The real gem is the cash value, which is larger than normal compared to the annuity, due to depressed interest rates during the coronavirus lockdown. The lump-sum cash value of $308.2 million is the 17th-largest on the all-time US lottery jackpot cash value list.
The current jackpot run-up started on February 14 as a $40 million grand prize — it has been 4 months since Mega Millions has had a jackpot winner. The decreased starting jackpot for Mega Millions triggered by cratering sales during the coronavirus lockdown has not been seen by players so far.
Lottery players wondering what all the cash will look like in their bank account after federal and state taxes are taken out can see an after-tax analysis of the current Mega Millions jackpot by visiting USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis page.
If you're not sure where to buy your tickets, head right over to the Lottery Places website to download the free app on your iOS or Android phone or Windows computer. Lottery Places is the only app on the market that will locate lottery retailers in every state and jurisdiction throughout the United States.
Michigan lottery players can bypass the store completely and buy Mega Millions lottery tickets online. Players outside the USA can play online through a reputable butler service that delivers scanned images of the lottery tickets to verify the ticket purchase and ownership.
In Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, there was no jackpot winner, but 3 lucky players from Connecticut, Florida, and New Jersey matched the first 5 numbers for a second-prize win.
None of the second-prize winners purchased their ticket with the Megaplier option for an extra $1 per play. If they had, their prize would have been increased to $3 million, because the Megaplier number drawn was 3.
The Megaplier option is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered with the Megaplier is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts. By law, California awards all lottery prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold and the number of tickets that won at each prize level.
Also, a total of 21 tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win a $10,000 prize. Of those tickets, 6 were purchased with the Megaplier option, increasing the prize to $30,000, and 3 were sold in California, where the prize awarded in Friday's drawing was $10,546.
The Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, June 5, 2020, were 32, 35, 37, 47, and 55, with Mega Ball number 22. The Megaplier number was 3.
Following the Friday drawing, the Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate was raised $32 million from its previous amount of $378 million. The cash value was raised by $10.6 million from its previous amount of $297.6 million.
Additional information about the drawing, including drawing video and all prize payout information, can be found on USA Mega's Mega Millions drawing detail for June 5, 2020 page.
Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.
The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.
Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time
The following list actually shows the top 27 lottery jackpots of all time in order to include Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, which currently stands as the 27th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States.
- Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
- Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
- Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
- Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
- Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
- Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania
- Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2)
- Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana
- Powerball: $429.6 million, May 7, 2016 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Powerball: $425.3 million, Feb. 19, 2014 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $425 million, Jan. 1, 2019 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New York
- Powerball: $420.9 million, Nov. 26, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $10 million) - Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $414 million, Mar. 18, 2014 (20 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida, Maryland
- Mega Millions: $410 million, Jun. 9, 2020 (33 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 16
- Mega Millions: 9
Top 25 cash value jackpots
Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.
Looking at the cash value, the upcoming Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 17th-largest cash value in U.S. history.
- Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
- Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
- Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
- Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
- Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia
- Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($530 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
- Mega Millions: $308.2 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($410 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet
- Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $276.5 million cash, Jan. 29, 2020 ($396.9 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $273.9 million cash, Mar. 17, 2018 ($456.7 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
- Powerball: $263.5 million cash, Feb. 22, 2017 ($435.3 million annuity) - Indiana
- Powerball: $258.2 million cash, Aug. 7, 2013 ($448.4 million annuity) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2)
- Powerball: $254.7 million cash, Nov. 26, 2016 ($420.9 million annuity) - Tennessee
The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 16
- Mega Millions: 9
Lottery Post Staff
Billionaires Row 57th street Manhattan
United States
Member #197346
April 9, 2019
3641 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 10:30 am - IP Logged
Winning the jackpot in Mega/Power seems almost impossible for me
United States
Member #201960
November 3, 2019
256 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 10:54 am - IP Logged
Winning the jackpot in Mega/Power seems almost impossible for me
Getting 3 numbers is next to impossible for me. I'm taking a break from this game this week.
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
124239 PostsOnline
|Posted: Yesterday, 10:55 am - IP Logged
Winning the Jackpot is truly a Miracle:
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/math-explains-likely-long-shots-miracles-and-winning-the-lottery/
A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!
Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.
Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.
United States
Member #52343
May 21, 2007
3249 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 11:22 am - IP Logged
good luck to those playing
HUDSON, WI
United States
Member #202058
November 7, 2019
811 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 12:18 pm - IP Logged
Its a lot of dough to win - especially if you are in a state that does not allow anonymous claim.
I never thought of myself as a big jackpot winner - if I was even lucky enough to win - it would be when the jackpot starts over and is at its lowest amount -
The odds of winning $200 is 1 in 14,547 - I still have yet to reach those heights.
Good luck to all.
Fresno, California
United States
Member #157851
August 2, 2014
3815 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 12:45 pm - IP Logged
Players do believe in Luck. Luck is Preparation meeting Opportunity.
Being prepared to receive a check worth $234,232,000.00 is extremely difficult. The winner/s must look forward to hiring a team of advisers while keeping the ticket safe in a safe or bank safety deposit box.
Paying your team will have to wait until you have the funds.
Interviewing applicants to the team will take time. This is why past successful winners did not claim their prize until a few months have passed.
I will see you all in the winner's circle!
Playing the Lottery is more like a past time than a hobby.
Florida
United States
Member #186825
January 2, 2018
236 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 12:54 pm - IP Logged
Todd thanks for posting this article. I won't be playing Tuesday hoping that it rolls to 440M Friday.
United States
Member #180549
March 12, 2017
185 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 1:03 pm - IP Logged
Todd thanks for posting this article. I won't be playing Tuesday hoping that it rolls to 440M Friday.
Yeah it probably won't be hit anyway. "Can't win" is very strong with this one.
I am the Prince of Thieves!!!
Louisiana
United States
Member #191895
August 27, 2018
550 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 3:00 pm - IP Logged
Players do believe in Luck. Luck is Preparation meeting Opportunity.
Being prepared to receive a check worth $234,232,000.00 is extremely difficult. The winner/s must look forward to hiring a team of advisers while keeping the ticket safe in a safe or bank safety deposit box.
Paying your team will have to wait until you have the funds.
Interviewing applicants to the team will take time. This is why past successful winners did not claim their prize until a few months have passed.
I will see you all in the winner's circle!
A lot of jackpot winners use: The Lottery Lawyer | Attorney for Jackpot Winners. Look him up, have this info ready if you win.
All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.
PA
United States
Member #66139
October 16, 2008
1978 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 3:02 pm - IP Logged
I'll take this for Pennsylvania!
dpoly1 - Playing the lottery to save the jobs of those that build, transport, sell & maintain luxury items! -
Eschew Poverty ........... Vote Conservative!
Central TN
United States
Member #121189
January 4, 2012
4536 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 3:11 pm - IP Logged
Gimme a T for Tennessee...... Should be the next winner
Integrity: There is just no substitute.
Fresno, California
United States
Member #157851
August 2, 2014
3815 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 3:59 pm - IP Logged
A lot of jackpot winners use: The Lottery Lawyer | Attorney for Jackpot Winners. Look him up, have this info ready if you win.
Yes, Big Joey, I know about The Lottery Lawyer named Jason Kurland. He is in Lottery Post Search box. I have viewed him on YouTube as well.
Will you contact him at Midnight or later? He said he will be available.
Thanks for the tip.
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2170 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 4:20 pm - IP Logged
Secondary to feel good stories, always enjoy the rankings of the lottery through the years.
Went to the store looked @ the lotto machine and didn't play. Came home and played thirteen (13) MM/MP tickets on-line.
Best of luck to everyone!
United States
Member #205233
March 19, 2020
159 Posts
Offline
|Posted: Yesterday, 4:27 pm - IP Logged
The odds on MM and PB are so daunting that I only play it a couple times a year. It would be nice to hit a lower tier prize as I always play the multipler. (And with MM the $1 million prize can multiply up to 5X, PB is only 2X though, but I certainly wouldn't complain.)
So I guess the bottom line for me when it comes to playing the big two games is that I just do it for fun with no expectations.