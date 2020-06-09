 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited June 9, 2020, 11:31 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Last minute decision to buy a third ticket earns NC man $1 million from scratch-off lottery game

Jun 9, 2020, 10:26 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
North Carolina LotteryNorth Carolina Lottery: Last minute decision to buy a third ticket earns NC man $1 million from scratch-off lottery gameRating:

Gut feeling? Pure instinct? Whatever it was, it helped the lucky winner score big-time

By Kate Northrop

A North Carolina man must be feeling really good about his intuition right about now — his decision to head back into the store to buy a third scratch-off lottery ticket earned him a $1 million prize.

In early May, Larry Parks of Valdese purchased two $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off tickets for $30 each at Mel's Superette in Hickory. Parks left the store, but for some reason, he decided to go back in to buy one more. That third ticket turned out to be worth $1 million.

The maintenance mechanic originally assumed that buying those tickets would be enough to win back the amount he paid for the tickets. Expecting to reveal a $30 reward after scratching off a lottery ticket, he was not anticipating uncovering a $1 million prize.

On Wednesday, Parks claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He decided on taking the lump sum payout of $600,000 over the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years. After federal and state taxes, he received $424,509. He plans on buying a new home and then saving the rest.

"I was just in the right place," he told the N.C. Education Lottery. "Something told me to go in and buy another one. If I hadn't, someone else would be sitting where I'm sitting right now, so I'm thankful for that."

After Parks' win, four of the sixteen $1 million prizes offered in the $10,000,000 Colossal Cash game have yet to be won. The game also offers four top prizes of $10 million, two of which have been claimed.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

7 comments. Last comment 6 hours ago by noise-gate.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Raven62
Raven62's avatar - binary
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
124296 Posts
Offline
Posted: Today, 10:36 am - IP Logged

Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    music*
    music*'s avatar - DiscoBallGlowing
    Fresno, California
    United States
    Member #157851
    August 2, 2014
    3822 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Today, 11:31 am - IP Logged

    Congratulations to Larry Parks from Valdese, N.C.  $424,509.00 is definitely good news. A Lottery Dream Home is in his future.

     "Something told me to go in and buy another one." I believe he listened to the soft voice of the Holy Spirit. A gentle voice. Patriot

      maximumfun
      maximumfun's avatar - Lottery-030.jpg

      United States
      Member #124612
      March 16, 2012
      3581 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Today, 2:39 pm - IP Logged

      Congratulations to Larry Parks!  I love how he realizes that he was simply in the right place at the right time... timing is everything.  Congratulations!

        Unlucky-Kenny
        Unlucky-Kenny's avatar - Cigar B1.gif
        HUDSON, WI
        United States
        Member #202058
        November 7, 2019
        824 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: Today, 4:19 pm - IP Logged

        Congrats to the winner - really about the right place and right time - and the right last minute decision.

        Naughty

          Bleudog101
          Avatar
          Simpsonville
          United States
          Member #163184
          January 22, 2015
          2171 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: Today, 4:50 pm - IP Logged

          Congratulations...sometimes gut feelings are right.

          Somebody explain this to me...am thinking it has to do with a bond taken out on a lottery ticket:   His ticket cost $30; cash option pre-tax $600K.  KY has a $20 ticket, $1 million top prize (6 of them), cash option of $838,278 pre-tax.   Maybe KY invests the money more wisely, this is a significant difference! This is verified on their website.   Still I'd be happy as a pig in mud with $600K pre-tax!

           

          Late last week was talking to a guy who plays regularly.   We went outside and said he won $100.   Then said No, I won $100K.   Printed up instructions on how to get his moola and didn't see him until today.   He went there Friday--KLC--and said to return Monday.   Said any pictures?   He said No, not allowed in there.   They take your information and then give you your check.   Am thinking this is the time to win big!!

            cbr$
            cbr$'s avatar - maren
            100
            Cordova,Al.
            United States
            Member #104478
            January 15, 2011
            10910 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: Today, 5:00 pm - IP Logged

            Congratulation to Larry Parks, on his win. Right place , right time & great intuition.                                                                          Party"Congrats & WTG."  Lovies

              noise-gate
              Avatar
              Chasing $ Millions.
              White Shores- California
              United States
              Member #136473
              December 12, 2012
              6159 Posts
              Offline
              Posted: Today, 5:39 pm - IP Logged

              Some times you just gotta go for it, and l'm not talking about trying to beat the freight train to the crossing. Ballsy move, but it paid off.Cool

               * Voice of Reason *   

               

              People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                 
                Page 1 of 1