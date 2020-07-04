Happy Independence Day

|Posted: Today, 10:27 am - IP Logged
G-morning,LP members. I hope you ALL have yourself a blessed, happy,healthy, safe 2020 4th of july holiday today!
I am going to relax at my home, take a lil' drive later, play a few extra scratch -offs and my other lottery
favie game P4 + play some pick 3.
Watching my classic and new soap epie's, i love to watch soap episodes, for ALL few soaps left on network tv.
Get some school studies done, work on another screenplay,while catching up on some of my favie movies(Drama)
while enjoying my long overdue TWILIGHT ZONE marathon too!
(The 1 and only "Rod Sterling version.) HAPPY FORTH to all my FELLOW LP players."
I won over 13G's!( Spring 2020 ) + total (2019) 22,000! Time 2 break the bank, baby! $ $ $
0800 0068 0806 1027 1608 0620 0862 6800 8602 8620 1211 1215 1216 1236 1623 3193 3533 3009 3150 3159
1038 1236 3241 2579 1438 0476 1417 1671 1467 4773.5593.5635.5925.7159.9159.
2464 2426 2446 3522 4764 6442 4949.4950.6231.7664 7678 8779 9203.9513.9152.9561.9899.