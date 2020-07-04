 
Happy Independence Day

Jul 4, 2020, 6:31 am

Independence DayIndependence Day: Happy Independence DayRating:

From the staff of Lottery Post, have a happy and safe Fourth of July!

Enjoy the holiday, and feel free to use this as an open thread to tell us what you have planned for the day.

Lottery Post Staff

I will be barbecuing baby back ribs, and grilling hamburgers for a low key 4th of July with my family social distancing. 

All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.

      Happy "4th" of July! 

      Ready To Win ....

        Happy 4th of July my grandfather would have been 103 yrs old today 

        "You cannot solve a problem at the same level it was created" .......Albert Einstein

         

        Throw it against the wall and see if it sticks (every time I send a deal to the banker ROFL

          "Wherever there is number, there is beauty." -- Proclus

        visit my blog 

         

        Pick 4 pets 1917 , 1921, 5509 , 1970

          US Flag Happy 4th!!! Dance

            Wishing each and Every Member of LP and their Families, a Safe and Happy 4th. 

                                                         

                                                           "Slander becomes the tool of the loser when the debate is lost." - Socrates.

              G-morning,LP members. I hope you ALL have yourself a  blessed, happy,healthy, safe 2020 4th of july holiday today!

               

              I am going to relax at my home, take a lil' drive later, play a few extra scratch -offs and my other lottery

              favie game P4 + play some pick 3.

               

              Watching my classic and new soap epie's, i love to watch soap episodes, for ALL few soaps left on network tv.

              Get some school studies done, work on another screenplay,while catching up on some of my favie movies(Drama)

              while enjoying my long overdue TWILIGHT ZONE marathon too!

               

              (The 1 and only "Rod Sterling version.) HAPPY FORTH to all my FELLOW LP players."

              I won over 13G's!( Spring 2020 ) + total (2019) 22,000! Time 2 break the bank, baby! $ $ $ Banana                                                             

              0800 0068 0806 1027 1608 0620 0862 6800 8602 8620 1211 1215 1216 1236 1623 3193 3533 3009 3150 3159   

              1038 1236 3241 2579 1438 0476 1417 1671 1467  4773.5593.5635.5925.7159.9159.

              2464 2426 2446 3522 4764 6442 4949.4950.6231.7664 7678 8779 9203.9513.9152.9561.9899.

                Have a Great Day Todd!

                US Flag

                dpoly1 - Playing the lottery to save the jobs of those that build, transport, sell & maintain luxury items! -

                 

                Eschew Poverty ........... Vote Conservative!

                  Freedom

                    The greatest gift which God in His bounty bestowed in creating, and most conformed to His own goodness, and that which He prizes the most, was the freedom of the will, with which the creatures that have intelligence, they all and they alone were and are endowed.

                  Dante Alighieri

                   

                  4thof July July4th GIF - 4thofJuly July4th IndepedenceDay - Discover & Share GIFs

                   

                  Lux  et Libertas – Light and Liberty

                  Eddessa_Knight Patriot

                    The Greatest LAND on earth. From surfing off our coasts to fishing the rivers & great lakes. From alpine to cross-country skiing to land races. Mountain ranges to deserts. America remains unmatched!

                     * Voice of Reason *   

                     

                    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                      We went to the casino, didn't fare well like two weeks ago.    My lucky streak is over with having won $250 on a Monopoly scratcher earlier in the week.

                      On the way there check my Indiana MM=$4 won and will cash it in when it expires next week.   On the way home stopped @ another store and bought one PB/PP ticket for tonight since Indiana still holds the highest amount of jackpot winners...time to boost the ante for that state---LOL.

                      Everyone enjoy the birth of the USA.

                         
