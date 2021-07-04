 
Happy Independence Day

Jul 4, 2021, 7:28 am

From the staff of Lottery Post, have a happy and safe Fourth of July!

Enjoy the holiday, and feel free to use this as an open thread to tell us what you have planned for the day.

Lottery Post Staff

Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2603 Posts
Have a great 4th of July.    We celebrated yesterday with family and friends.

Maybe 1776 is the pick 4 for today!

    LotterMe57
    New Member
    Loami,IL
    United States
    Member #189195
    April 8, 2018
    3 Posts
    Plans for dinner with family and friends!! Watch some fireworks and reflect on what this day is actually all about!! 

                                Happy Independence Day AmericaUS Flag

      MzDuffleBaglady
      25
      "Study Filters"
      United States
      Member #81312
      October 16, 2009
      34433 Posts
        jarasan
        Harbinger
        Maryland
        United States
        Member #44102
        July 30, 2006
        6255 Posts
        We will stay here on the ranch and celebrate America.  I might even put the flag up today. 

        There I did it!

        God bless America!

          MADDOG10
          50
          Beautiful Florida
          United States
          Member #5709
          July 18, 2004
          25199 Posts
          Be Safe and Enjoy. Have a Happy 4th!

          To those who have Pets, keep them Safe and Secure.

          To the Veterans who have PTSD, Ear plugs, and Industrial Ear muffs do help.

                                                       

            CDanaT
            Central TN
            United States
            Member #121187
            January 4, 2012
            5255 Posts
            Happy 4th of July to all of the LP family. I hope you all gain at least 5 lbs from food/beverage consumption Star

             

              hearsetrax
              United States
              Member #52343
              May 21, 2007
              3367 Posts
                quicksloth35
                Florida
                United States
                Member #171212
                January 3, 2016
                181 Posts
                  jarasan
                  Harbinger
                  Maryland
                  United States
                  Member #44102
                  July 30, 2006
                  6255 Posts
                  Happy 4th of July to all of the LP family. I hope you all gain at least 5 lbs from food/beverage consumption Star

                   

                  Patriot

                  We will try hard with that extra 16 cents!!!!!!

                  US Flag

                    sully16
                    25
                    Dr.President Elect
                    Michigan
                    United States
                    Member #81738
                    October 28, 2009
                    86816 Posts
                    Happy 4th everybody, enjoy. US Flag

                    Happy 4th of July. US Flag

                      four4me
                      MD
                      United States
                      Member #1701
                      June 18, 2003
                      9872 Posts
                      Happy 4th of July US FlagParty

                        weshar75
                        Mcminnville, Oregon
                        United States
                        Member #3013
                        December 13, 2003
                        5291 Posts
                        Happy Fourth of July and God bless the men and women in uniform today and always!

                        US Flag

                          eddessaknight
                          LAS VEGAS
                          United States
                          Member #47728
                          November 22, 2006
                          7299 Posts
                          AMERICA WORTH Our CELEBRATING, PRESERVING AND PROTECTING :-)

                          Happy and Safe 4th of July Wishes All Patriot

                          God Bless America Blue Angel

                          Eddessa_Knight w/Light Sun Smiley

                          US Flag

                            Coin Toss
                            100
                            Zeta Reticuli Star System
                            United States
                            Member #30469
                            January 17, 2006
                            11565 Posts
                            Happy 4h everyone, Happy Birthday America

                            Patriot

