Happy Independence Day

Jul 4, 2022, 8:20 am

Independence Day: Happy Independence Day

From the staff of Lottery Post, have a happy and safe Fourth of July!

Enjoy the holiday, and feel free to use this as an open thread to tell us what you have planned for the day.

Lottery Post Staff

5 comments.
Ranett
Happy 4th   

    hearsetrax
      Shirld
      Happy July 4. Beautiful day in ny

        sully16
        We are grilling with friends and family, lots of cold drinks. Cheers

        Have a great day everybody. 

        Happy 4th of July  US Flag

          Pick3master3838
          Just going to chill today after working yesterday. It was a very busy day yesterday doing Uber eats, 22 deliveries. I'm going to eat some Persian food for lunch, and get stoned and drunk at 7:00 p.m. Hopefully I can watch the fireworks show from my balcony.

             
