Small-town newsstand in Ireland sells its fourth winning lottery ticket

Jul 7, 2020, 10:31 am

Shop owner's luck refuses to run out

By Kate Northrop

BALLINROBE, Ireland — Third time's the charm is apparently not enough for a small-town newsstand in west Ireland. Irish lottery players might find themselves drawn to the lucky little store in Ballinrobe after it sold its fourth significant winning lottery ticket.

Martin Murphy, 68, the owner of Murphys Newsagent on Main Street, celebrated on Thursday after discovering that he sold the winning ticket for the €2.8 million (US$3.2 million) Ireland National Lottery jackpot drawn on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Both players and Murphy alike have plenty to celebrate — not only will he receive a €15,000 for selling the lone winning ticket, but this big win marks the fourth time he sold a winning lottery ticket of substantial value. Chances are, he might find more customers frequenting his newsstand for a piece of his incredible luck.

"Honestly, I still can't believe it," Murphy said. "You wouldn't believe the excitement which is coursing through Ballinrobe town right now."

The mystery player who single-handedly won the jackpot has not yet claimed the prize. Murphy hopes and feels that it is a local winner, but whoever they are, he wishes them plenty of health and happiness and urges them to seek out professional advice.

"I have seen first-hand how a Lotto win can change somebody's life for the better," he said. "I hope that they take some time out and gather their thoughts before they make any big plans for their win. €2.8 million is a lot of money, and it will be truly-lifechanging. I hope that they enjoy it and make every penny count."

The first major winning lottery ticket Murphy sold was worth £157,000 (US$197,000) back in 1989. The lottery prize was split with another winner from Athlone.

The second winning ticket was sold to an anonymous Euromillions player in 2004 who won €350,000 (US$395,000).

The third instance was quite remarkable — in 2015, Murphy sold his brother-in-law, Gerry Murphy, a ticket that won a €6.38 million (US$7.2 million) jackpot.

The winning numbers for the most recent big win on July 1, 2020 were 3, 8, 21, 34, 37, and 47, with bonus number 16.

"We are all ecstatically excited, and we are thrilled that somebody in our community is now coming to terms with being over €2.8 million richer right now," Murphy said. "It really is such a satisfying feeling knowing that we sold them the winning ticket."

Thanks to dannyct for the tip.

Lottery Post Staff

6 comments.
noise-gate
Posted: Yesterday, 12:19 pm

The luck of the Irish.* Straight out of the pages of Waking Ned Devine. 

People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

    Soledad
    Posted: Yesterday, 12:23 pm

    There's a four-leaf clover there somewhere ;

    Sometimes you do the right thing just because it’s right.

      Bleudog101
      Posted: Yesterday, 12:54 pm

      European version of Fond du lac Wisconsin...what was the mile called...'the golden mile?' with all the winning tickets sold in years past.

      I bet business is great in that Murphys Newsagent!

        music*
        Posted: Yesterday, 3:44 pm

        I Agree!  Bluedog101 but the mile is named, "The Miracle Mile". It is longer than one mile. 

         More newspapers, magazines, and lottery tickets will be sold at Murphy's.

        When will COVID-19 be finished?  A vaccine may protect all of us.

          Bleudog101
          Posted: Yesterday, 4:41 pm

          Thanks music* I couldn't remember the nickname.

           

          Guess my brain is still foggy for pick 4 yesterday mid-day...the year of my birth straight and of course wouldn't think to play it!

            JoeBigLotto
            Posted: Yesterday, 5:33 pm

            I hope he is not related to Mr Patel 😷😜😜

               
