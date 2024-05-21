Washington Lottery retailer sells 3 winning tickets in 1 week, including $4.6M Lotto jackpot winner

May 21, 2024, 7:52 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Winners celebrate individually, but store celebrates lucky streak of its own

By Kate Northrop

A Washington Lottery retailer sold three winning tickets for three different games in one week, with two winning prizes in the six-figure range and one hitting a $4.6 million Lotto jackpot.

One suburban Washington's Lottery retailer may be seeing a few more players stopping by ever since news broke that it sold three winning tickets for three major prizes in one week.

Yoke's Fresh Market on East Montgomery Avenue in Spokane Valley had a lucky streak in April, having secured the sale of several large lottery wins within a week of one other.

On April 17, the grocery store made the first significant sale, which turned out to be the sole winning ticket for the $4.6 million Lotto jackpot for that night's draw. The prize was claimed by J.H. of Newman Lake, and the retailer received a $46,000 selling bonus from Washington's Lottery.

Staff at Yoke's Fresh Market were thrilled the next day when they learned that they had sold the jackpot-winning ticket. They planned to throw a mini celebration in the store with the entire team to mark the occasion.

But the celebration didn't stop there.

One week later, the store sold two more winning tickets, both in the six-figure range. One of the tickets was for a $165,000 Hit 5 jackpot from the April 24 draw.

The other ticket won a $50,000 Powerball prize on the same night, but since the player had added the Power Play option to their ticket, it was bumped up to $200,000 when the drawn multiplier was 4X. The ticket, which was claimed by "local resident" M.L., matched four numbers plus the Powerball number to win the prize.

M.L. told the Lottery that he'll gift some of the winnings to his granddaughter, who is about to graduate from college.

The lucky streak is the second recent milestone for Yoke's Fresh Market's history in business, with the store having just commemorated its 22nd anniversary on May 2. Perhaps the win will help draw in more shoppers and lottery players alike.

The winning numbers for the Lotto drawing on April 17 were 1, 10, 12, 19, 22, and 36. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908.

The winning numbers for the Hit 5 drawing on April 24 were 4, 20, 29, 33, and 41. The odds of winning the top prize by matching all five numbers are 1 in 850,668.

Lastly, the winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on April 24 were 2, 20, 22, 26, and 47, with Powerball 21. The odds of matching four numbers plus the Powerball to win the game's third-tier prize of $50,000 are 1 in 913,129, while the odds of matching five numbers plus the Powerball to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are available on Lottery Post's Washington Lottery Results page right after each drawing.