"Lucky day" for Washington man after losing debit card and winning $480,000 Hit 5 lottery jackpot

Frantic moment ushers in the most lucrative spontaneous decision

By Kate Northrop

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — It's thanks to a lost debit card that one Washington man is celebrating a "lucky day" with a $480,000 Hit 5 lottery jackpot.

The Washington resident, who requested to remain anonymous, was shopping at the WinCo Foods on 116th Street NE in Marysville the day he met his fortune. He finished his errands and got back home to discover that his debit card was missing. After retracing his steps, he realized he might have left it behind at the supermarket.

Thankfully, staff found it and had set it aside for him. He headed back to the food store filled with relief, and after retrieving his card, decided to do something spontaneous to capitalize on the feeling.

"This must be my lucky day," the man thought to himself. "I should buy some lottery tickets."

He purchased lottery tickets for a few different games, the Washington Lottery said, one of them being for the Hit 5 draw game.

After the drawing occurred later that evening on April 9, 2025, he sat down to check his tickets. One by one, he compared the winning numbers to his own. By the time he got to the third matching number, his hands began trembling. By the time he checked all five, he was in utter disbelief.

It was truly his lucky day — his Hit 5 ticket had matched all five numbers to win the $480,000 jackpot.

He claimed his prize and told Lottery officials that he plans on tackling a few items on his bucket list with the winnings, including traveling to Japan and exploring the East Coast.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the Hit 5 jackpot are 1 in 850,668.

Hit 5 is a Washington state lottery game that replaced Quinto in 2007. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 42. Hit 5 drawings take place every day at 8:00 p.m. PST. Tickets cost $1.

Winning numbers for Hit 5 are published on Lottery Post's Washington Lottery Results page minutes after each drawing.