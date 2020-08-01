 
NC lottery player visits 40 retailers and wins $5 million

Aug 1, 2020, 6:43 pm

Four tedious hours of searching later, and he has the winning ticket

By Kate Northrop

A North Carolina man bent on finding the last top prize in a lottery scratch-off game conducted a modern day treasure hunt and came out the big winner. 

Last Thursday, one North Carolina resident traveled to 40 different stores in a crusade to find the last top prize-winning ticket for a scratch-off lottery game. Four well-spent hours later, his tenacity lands him exactly what he was looking for — a $5 million jackpot.

One day, Kevin Clark, of Candler, had his sights set on that one remaining top prize for the $5,000,000 Mega Cash scratch-off game, which has been active for over three years now. He set out on a four-hour journey, hopping from store to store to buy every single one of those $20 tickets he could find.

Finally, his efforts brought him to the Stop N Go convenience store at a gas station on U.S. 70 in Swannanoa, where he purchased the last top-prize winning ticket of the game.

"I had a real good feeling it was going to be in the western part of the state," Clark explained in a press release. "I scanned it with my phone, and it told me to go see a retailer. So, I scratched it off, and when I scratched it off, I couldn't believe it. I started shaking. And then I cried."

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Clark had reportedly "put in the research" before finally deciding that he would take a big risk in buying up every ticket from the game he could find.

"There was only a handful of stores that even had them," he said.

Clark opted not to go into work on Monday morning and instead went to lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim his winnings. He had the choice of taking either the $5 million prize as an annuity of $250,000 every year for 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million. He decided on the one-time payment and took home $2,122,506 — well worth the four hours of searching.

First things first, the winner plans on getting a good night's sleep after the excitement of winning kept him up for days. Beyond that, Clark says he wants to get into real estate.

"I'm a simple man, and I mow grass," he told the lottery. "but I've always been interested in real estate, so my biggest plans with the majority of the money is to invest in real estate and some small businesses."

Lottery Post Staff

Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2222 Posts
Offline
Posted: Yesterday, 7:09 pm

Talk about tenacity.   Congratulations!   Was wondering how much he spent on the four hour 'shopping spree' @ $20/ticket, but who cares?   His logic paid off handsomely.   Chalk up another one for the NCEL.

    grwurston
    grwurston's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
    Win Today.
    bel air maryland
    United States
    Member #90247
    April 24, 2010
    9198 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Yesterday, 7:38 pm

    Talk about doing your homework!!! Good for him.  Cheers

    The next question is, will NC change things up after this?

    "You can observe a lot just by watching." Yogi Berra, Hall of Fame baseball player.

    The numbers will tell you what numbers to play. Pay attention to the numbers.

    Be willing to try a new strategy. If it doesn't work, try a different one.

      darthfury78
      Avatar
      homestead
      United States
      Member #158177
      August 14, 2014
      420 Posts
      Offline
      Posted: Yesterday, 10:20 pm

      Kevin Clark should have taken the annual installment plan instead of the lump sum payout. At least that's what I would done. That right there would be a yearly pension plan that would go into a trust...Cool

        cottoneyedjoe
        cottoneyedjoe's avatar - cuonvFT

        United States
        Member #197033
        March 28, 2019
        538 Posts
        Offline
        Posted: Yesterday, 10:24 pm

        Nicely done, Kevin Clark!

        ... Sooper dooper top seekrit winning numbers: 5 16 17 24 33 52 ...

          Cassie8620
          Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
          0806.1467.2432.7664.
          California
          United States
          Member #180566
          March 13, 2017
          4003 Posts
          Offline
          Posted: Yesterday, 11:44 pm

          my dad get a very nice pension(still)

          investment since a mere young late forties, 50 y.o. middle age, paying off for him (still)

          yep. he really started investing then,and now him and mom are happier senior citizens et.al.,

          and i know he was saying when i share this story with him, "invest it."No need to take a pymt., per year. Gov't are not to be trusted, he say.

          Better to take lump-sum then invest it,etc. 

           

          I am so happy for this guy, Yes Noda fellow nc resident, make me happy seeing this."

           

          I hear ya, on yearly pymt., etc.al., but i wouldn't.

           

          Not me. I would be prudent like Kev.

          I don't trust all gov't, no way.

          I would want it all JIC(just in case)something goes haywire,

           

          then he don't get his other payments,no thanks.

           

          I am happy another guy took lump sum. Great job! So happy for him.

           

          congrats!Hurray!

          Won over 13G's!( Spring 2020 ) + total (2019) 22,000! Time 2 break the bank, baby! $ $ $ Banana

          0068 0806 0860 1027 7707 1608 0620 0862 6800 8602 8620 1211 1215 1216 1236 1623 3193 3533 3009 3159 

          1031 2143 1061 1038 1263 1350 1358 1448 1530 1569 1570 1589 3412  1112 1411 1711 1216 2446 3422 3522 5593 4773

          0764 1061 1476 4374 4761 4762 4764  5925 6023 7077 7411 7460 7664 7678 8150 8779 9512 8999

            KY Floyd
            KY Floyd's avatar - lysol avatar.jpg
            NY
            United States
            Member #23834
            October 16, 2005
            4250 Posts
            Offline
            Posted: Today, 12:57 am

            "will NC change things up after this?"

            Why should they change anything? All they did was report how many top prizes were unclaimed.

            "wondering how much he spent on the four hour 'shopping spree' "

            If I knew that I'd have a pretty good idea how he'd feel if he was reading an LP article about some other guy that had just claimed the prize after buying the winning ticket on a whim after stopping for gas last Wednesday night. That he says only a handful of stores had them makes me suspect he didn't have to buy an awful lot of them, so maybe he wasn't risking anything more than a grand or two. Despite the chance that the last winner was already sold but not yet claimed, it's a very reasonable bet to buy as many tickets as you can find when you can't find that many of them. I'm sure it was a lot less risk than when Joan Ginther was buying entire packs of tickets so that the store would have to order more for her to buy when she was searching for a big prize in the TX lottery.

              music*
              music*'s avatar - DiscoBallGlowing
              Fresno, California
              United States
              Member #157851
              August 2, 2014
              3912 Posts
              Offline
              Posted: Today, 6:31 am

              "will NC change things up after this?"

              Why should they change anything? All they did was report how many top prizes were unclaimed.

              "wondering how much he spent on the four hour 'shopping spree' "

              If I knew that I'd have a pretty good idea how he'd feel if he was reading an LP article about some other guy that had just claimed the prize after buying the winning ticket on a whim after stopping for gas last Wednesday night. That he says only a handful of stores had them makes me suspect he didn't have to buy an awful lot of them, so maybe he wasn't risking anything more than a grand or two. Despite the chance that the last winner was already sold but not yet claimed, it's a very reasonable bet to buy as many tickets as you can find when you can't find that many of them. I'm sure it was a lot less risk than when Joan Ginther was buying entire packs of tickets so that the store would have to order more for her to buy when she was searching for a big prize in the TX lottery.

              I Agree! Dr. Joan Ginther won a total of $20,000,000.00  Her PhD is in mathematics. She graduated from Stanford, California 

               The good Doc has kept a very low profile since her wins. 

               "We are all in this together!" 

                Vergie6
                Vergie6's avatar - DSCN4491
                25
                North Carolina
                United States
                Member #59853
                March 29, 2008
                47735 Posts
                Online
                Posted: Today, 8:03 am

                So it took him 4 hours to go to 40 stores to buy up all of those tickets...that's a lot of stores

                to go to in 4 hours but sure turned out to be worth it for him....wish I had the money to do

                something like that...you would be bound to get some big wins even if you did not get the

                big one!

                So happy for him!Drum

                https://youtu.be/yE1Lxw5ZyXk

                (who's laughing now)

                   
                  Page 1 of 1