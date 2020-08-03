 
Virginia Lottery releases new Keno game

Aug 3, 2020, 9:31 pm

By Kate Northrop

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Lottery has added a new draw game to its arsenal for lottery enthusiasts to test their luck.

Virginian lottery players can now try their hand at Keno, a fast-paced lottery where drawings take place every four minutes and players have a chance to win prizes of up to $1 million.

Players wager $1 to $10 every drawing and attempt to match 20 winning numbers to a drawn pool of numbers ranging from 1-80.

According to Kevin Hall, the Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery, many lottery enthusiasts have requested the Keno-style game be made available.

"Keno is a great addition to our existing product mix," Hall said. "We've heard from many customers over the years asking for this popular game, and we're delighted to now offer it. And, by continuing to engage with our players in new and different ways, the Virginia Lottery is fulfilling its mission of raising funds for K-12 education in the Commonwealth."

Drawing results are available on the Virginia Lottery's mobile app and website. They can also be viewed on television monitors at select Virginia Lottery locations. Those looking to participate in the new game can watch the Lottery's instructional video and must be 18 years of age or older to play.

Keno was first offered by a U.S. Lottery in 1991, with 21 states offering the game today. There's certainly reason to offer it, as the quick draw game accounts for more than $4 billion in annual sales across the country.

Odds of winning the $1 million top prize are steep — 1 in 8,911,711 to be exact — but the odds of winning any prize range from 1 in 2.8 to 1 in 16.6 based on how many spots are played.

Lottery Post Staff

4 comments.
noise-gate
Chasing $ Millions.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136473
December 12, 2012
6259 Posts
Offline
Posted: Yesterday, 9:55 pm - IP Logged

Luck testing? Sounds like fun if you hit the $1 mil prize.

People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

    TheMeatman2005
    Brooklyn, NY
    United States
    Member #169719
    October 29, 2015
    1482 Posts
    Offline
    Posted: Yesterday, 11:46 pm - IP Logged

    Luck testing? Sounds like fun if you hit the $1 mil prize.

    In NY, we have QuickDraw 

    The only way to win $1 mil is to hit 10 of 10 (which pays $100,000) and pay an extra $1 for the extra play multiplier and hope it comes out on 10x.

    It has 1x (no extra), 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, and 10x. Most of the time it lands on no extra or 2x.

    The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭

    “The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers

    Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!  Patriot

      music*
      Fresno, California
      United States
      Member #157851
      August 2, 2014
      3915 Posts
      Online
      Posted: Today, 9:44 am - IP Logged

      Virginia Lottery players who wager $1 have better odds and a better price than a $2 bet on MM and PB.            $1,000,000 looks sweet. Good Luck!!

      Lep

       "We are all in this together!" 

        Bleudog101
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163184
        January 22, 2015
        2224 Posts
        Online
        Posted: Today, 9:52 am - IP Logged

        We've had it in KY for several years.   

         

        Didn't see if it was offered on-line and store like here?   Aren't other games in Virginia offered on-line?

            Most I've ever won was around $500, but I did 10 spots X 20 draws with both multipliers offered so wasn't a cheap ticket.

           
