Wyoming Lottery rolls out new Keno game

Lottery expands to social establishments

By Kate Northrop

Keno has made its way to Wyoming and officially launched on Sunday.

Sunday, the Wyoming Lottery launched its newest draw game, Keno, which features 300 drawings a day with drawings every four minutes.

Keno is available to play at all Wyoming Lottery locations across the state and "is best played in social establishments like bars, restaurants and social clubs," the Lottery said.

The game boasts a grand prize of $200,000 and allows a player to enter up to 20 draws at a time. Players select how many spots they'd like to play (1-10) and either pick numbers between 1 and 80 or opt for a Quick Pick for randomly generated numbers. Wagers range from $1 to $20, and the total ticket cost cannot exceed $125.

That being said, there is no limit on consecutive draws for wagers up to $5, with the maximum number of consecutive draws being 20, but $10 wagers are limited to 10 consecutive draws, and $20 wagers are limited to 5.

"This is a very big moment for us and for Wyoming, and we are ready!" Lottery CEO Jon Clontz said in a press release. "Keno is unlike any other game in our current portfolio. It gives players a social and fast-paced way to play, which means a fun, new activity they can enjoy at their favorite bar, tavern or other local business."

Clontz also explained that said businesses will benefit from offering the game in a variety of ways — not only the commissions they'll earn, but the opportunity for larger tabs from customers, and the chance that patrons will stay longer.

Retailers receive a six percent commission in sales and an additional one percent on any winnings they redeem, Clontz and Lottery Board of Directors Chairman Jim Willox elaborated.

The CEO is also optimistic that the new game will increase Lottery revenue and in turn bring more dollars back to the state. The launch of Keno allows the Lottery to branch out into social establishments that did not previously carry Wyoming Lottery products.

"Keno will bring in new revenue that then goes directly to our cities, towns, and counties," Clontz said at the Keno launch event in Casper.

According to the Lottery, over $26.2 million was given back to the state through quarterly net transfers since the inception of the Lottery on Aug. 24, 2014.

"We work hard to give more than the required 75 percent, and with Keno, we will be able to contribute even more," Clontz continued. "We will also be giving back more to our retailers in commissions and awarding more prizes to players."

Keno will be available every day from 5:00 am to 2:00 am MT. Tickets are currently on sale.

"Wyoming has benefited in so many ways from the establishment of WyoLotto," Willox said. "We are so proud of the millions of dollars going to our cities, towns and counties. And, we are also very proud of the $113 million paid to winners and the $14.5 million to retailers."

"We are thankful to all our retailers that have supported us over the years, and we are excited for the new retailers that will be a part of Keno's success," Clontz finished.