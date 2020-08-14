 
$32.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot is currently the largest in the USA

Aug 14, 2020, 5:47 pm

Texas Lottery: $32.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot is currently the largest in the USA

It's also the second largest in the world

By Kate Northrop

AUSTIN, Tx. — The Texas Lottery is up on the world stage as the Lotto Texas jackpot rolled to $32.35 million after no jackpot-winning tickets were sold for the Wednesday, August 12 drawing, making it the biggest prize in the United States right now.

The estimated annuitized jackpot amount is up for grabs in the next drawing to be held on Saturday, August 15. Not only is it the largest jackpot in North America right now, even above the current advertised $31 million Mega Millions jackpot, but it is also the second-largest jackpot in the world behind the €85 million (US$ 93.71 million) Euro Millions prize.

"Lotto Texas has been on an exciting run, and now the jackpot has emerged as the largest on the continent," Gary Grief, Executive Director of the Texas Lottery Commission said in a news release. "This game has always been a favorite among Texas Lottery players, and we know they will be thrilled to play for one of the largest prizes in the world."

The last time the Lotto Texas jackpot was valued over $30 million was two years ago. A Houston resident claimed an advertised $30.25 million prize on the May 16, 2018 drawing after they purchased the lone winning ticket at MJ's All Season Food Store in Houston.

The Lotto Texas game reached its highest-ever jackpot on June 19, 2004. At a staggering advertised value of $145 million, the jackpot was claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd after the sole winning ticket was bought in El Paso.

Only one player has won a Lotto Texas jackpot this year. On January 15, 2020, a Laredo resident claimed the $17.5 million prize.

It remains to be seen whether the Texas Lottery will continue to boast the largest jackpot in the country. Texas players interested in snagging the $32.25 million prize can purchase a lottery ticket for tomorrow's draw at 10:12 pm CT. The Mega Millions jackpot isn't far behind, with the next drawing for the $31 million jackpot scheduled for tonight at 11:00 pm ET.

"We want to remind our players to play responsibly," Grief said in a statement. "It only takes one ticket to win."

The world record for the largest jackpot ever is the $1.586 Powerball drawing held on January 13, 2016.

Lottery Post Staff

Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2235 Posts
Posted: Yesterday, 6:11 pm

That is awesome; puts the big guys to shame IMHO!!

    music*
    Fresno, California
    United States
    Member #157851
    August 2, 2014
    3931 Posts
    Posted: Yesterday, 7:27 pm

    Saturday, August 15th, should be exciting in Texas. This story is likely all over the news there. Who wants to be rich or wealthy? 

     "We are all in this together!" 

      Grovel
      Little Rock, AR
      United States
      Member #68363
      December 19, 2008
      247 Posts
      Posted: Yesterday, 10:34 pm

      I wonder when the powerball and mega million games are going back to the old rules. Games are horrible the way they are right now.

        patrice417
        New Member

        United States
        Member #172640
        January 31, 2016
        10 Posts
        Posted: Yesterday, 11:36 pm

        Has  there  been any known  jackpot winner, who claims using Everett Pi Pierce's Pyramid Numerology  equation  method to win. Or is Everett Pi Pierce's method complete B.S?

          KY Floyd
          NY
          United States
          Member #23834
          October 16, 2005
          4252 Posts
          Posted: Yesterday, 11:50 pm

          The cash value is even better, at almost 85% of the annuity value vs about 80% for the $31 million MM annuity. The odds are almost 12 times better, too. The odds won't change, but in a little while we'll know if MM has rolled to $40 million.

            rcbbuckeye
            Texas
            United States
            Member #55887
            October 23, 2007
            10222 Posts
            Posted: Yesterday, 11:50 pm

            Has  there  been any known  jackpot winner, who claims using Everett Pi Pierce's Pyramid Numerology  equation  method to win. Or is Everett Pi Pierce's method complete B.S?

            More quick picks are winners than self picks.

            It has rolled 60 times since the last winning draw. They sell about 1.3 million tickets for Wednesday's draws, and about 1.9 million tickets for Saturday's draws. Compared to the number of combinations in this game, that's not a lot of tickets.

            I've been playing 5 lines since July 22 instead of my normal 1 line.

            CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

            A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

              noise-gate
              Chasing $ Millions.
              White Shores- California
              United States
              Member #136473
              December 12, 2012
              6279 Posts
              Posted: Today, 1:43 am

              ln all seriousness rcb, l am pulling for you to hit this jackpot.What a send off that would be, finally knowing your ship came in.White Bounce

               * Voice of Reason *   

               

              People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                HaveABall
                United States
                Member #72446
                March 18, 2009
                1305 Posts
                Posted: Today, 10:24 am

                It's ridiculous that no ticket has won the jackpot in 7 months!  This states frequent weekly drawings lottery game should have at least a quarterly jackpot winner. No No

                Having several millions of dollars in my financial accounts means receiving several valuable services each day!

                Disney

                  jjtheprince14
                  United States
                  Member #180549
                  March 12, 2017
                  189 Posts
                  Posted: Today, 11:46 am

                  Bus in players from Florida, California, and New Jersey to buy tickets and I bet it will be won in a hurry.

                  I'm actually surprised no one is cashing in on lottery tourism.  Hey!  Maybe I should go into that! lol

                  I am the Prince of Thieves!!!

                    Bleudog101
                    Simpsonville
                    United States
                    Member #163184
                    January 22, 2015
                    2235 Posts
                    Posted: Today, 3:31 pm

                    And no RNG.

                     

                    Sorry Todd for going off subject.   Just on MA lottery website and said shortly sales of Lucky for Life would end for a new 'BETTER' game in Spring 2021.   Let's translate that....better for the lottery, probably harder to win and maybe switch to RNG.

                      Todd
                      New Jersey
                      United States
                      Member #1
                      May 31, 2000
                      25770 Posts
                      Posted: Today, 4:28 pm

                      And no RNG.

                       

                      Sorry Todd for going off subject.   Just on MA lottery website and said shortly sales of Lucky for Life would end for a new 'BETTER' game in Spring 2021.   Let's translate that....better for the lottery, probably harder to win and maybe switch to RNG.

                      I'm not sure it will be computerized.  I do know it will be changed at some point, but it's not going to be canceled.  Probably just an increased number matrix with a higher "for life" top prize.  The reason Massachusetts is mentioning it right now is because they need to let players know that season tickets will be limited in the run-up to the changes.

                       

                        Bleudog101
                        Simpsonville
                        United States
                        Member #163184
                        January 22, 2015
                        2235 Posts
                        Posted: Today, 4:46 pm

                        I'm not sure it will be computerized.  I do know it will be changed at some point, but it's not going to be canceled.  Probably just an increased number matrix with a higher "for life" top prize.  The reason Massachusetts is mentioning it right now is because they need to let players know that season tickets will be limited in the run-up to the changes.

                        Maybe to be more in line with Cash 4 Life which IMHO is a slightly better game and better top payouts.  If memory serves me correctly this is drawn in Connecticut and Cash 4 Life is drawn in New Jersey.

                          rcbbuckeye
                          Texas
                          United States
                          Member #55887
                          October 23, 2007
                          10222 Posts
                          Posted: Today, 7:36 pm

                          It's ridiculous that no ticket has won the jackpot in 7 months!  This states frequent weekly drawings lottery game should have at least a quarterly jackpot winner. No No

                          Again, my point was there are 25,827,165 combinations in the game. There are anywhere from 1,300,000 to 1,900,000 tickets sold each draw. A very small percentage of the total combinations. That's not on Texas Lottery. To say it is looks like you think Texas Lottery should make sure there is a winner every quarter. In that case the draws would not be random.

                          I agree that 60 rolls is quite unusual, but to me it also means the draws are random. This not a RNG game, the draws are mechanical drawn balls. And it is exciting to have a nice jackpot of $27,300,000.

                          Here's hoping I win tonight!!!

                          CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

                          A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

                             
