Lotto Texas boast $48 million jackpot, largest in 12 years

Texas jackpot continues reign as biggest in-state prize in North America

By Kate Northrop

Lottery players in Texas have a shot at the largest advertised Lotto Texas prize in over 12 years after reached $48 million over the weekend.

The Lotto Texas prize has swelled to $48 million in advance of the next drawing on Mon., Feb. 27, making it the third-largest lottery prize in North America and the fourth-largest in the world.

Monday's drawing will be the 70th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since it began as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the drawing on Sept. 19, 2022.

It is the largest Lotto Texas prize since May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot for the in-state game reached a staggering $97 million. The winning ticket for that drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Garland Road in Dallas, claimed by The Bilmar Trust.

"Texas Lottery players will begin another week daydreaming about winning the largest Lotto Texas jackpot prize since May of 2010," Texas Lottery Executive Director Gary Grief said today. "I'm hoping to congratulate the first Lotto Texas winner of 2023 after tonight's drawing."

But that is not even the largest jackpot in the game's history. The record for the largest Lotto Texas jackpot is a whopping $145 million for the Jun. 19, 2004 drawing, claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd. The winning ticket for that drawing was sold in El Paso.

Monday's $48 million Lotto Texas jackpot is still holding its own as one of the largest lottery prizes across the globe. It takes the spot as the fourth-largest jackpot in the world, right behind Italy's €60.1 million (US$63.35 million) SuperEnalotto jackpot, the $131 million Powerball jackpot, and finally the $145 million Mega Millions jackpot. This makes it the biggest locally-drawn jackpot prize in the United States.

The cash value for the $48 million Lotto Texas prize in the upcoming drawing is estimated at $28.2 million. Someone will need to beat the odds of 1 in 25.8 million by matching all six drawn numbers from one to 54 to win the jackpot.

If no one wins the jackpot tonight, then the prize will increase to an estimated annuitized $48.75 million for the drawing on Wed., March 1, according to the Lottery.

"As this exciting Lotto Texas jackpot continues, we want to remind our players to play responsibly," Grief continued. "It only takes one ticket to win."

In addition to buying a lottery ticket in the store, players can also purchase tickets online using a state-licensed butler service.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Texas drawing on Saturday were 1, 4, 15, 26, 28, and 32. Although no one matched all six numbers, there were 14 winners who won the second-tier prize of $2,734. Of those winners, three won $12,734 with the Extra! option added to their ticket.

The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for Mon., Feb. 27 at 10:12 pm CT. Ticket sales for the next Lotto Texas drawing will close at 10:02 pm CT on Monday.

Lotto Texas drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12. Tickets cost $1 each. Players may add the Extra! feature to their ticket for an additional $1 for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes up to $10,000.

The winning numbers, jackpot, and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Texas Lottery Results page.