Lotto Texas jackpot increases again, now the largest in North America

The $42.75 million jackpot is the third-largest in the world

By Kate Northrop

AUSTIN, Tx. — The Texas Lottery continues to shock the country with a Lotto Texas jackpot that refuses to quit. Right now, the estimated annuitized jackpot for the Sat., Sept. 19 drawing is $42.75 million — impressive for an in-state game.

It's a big opportunity for Texas lottery players itching for a rare and exclusive prize in a time where large jackpots are hard to come by. Anyone who wins the top prize will have bragging rights for winning North America's largest jackpot.

The jackpot also sits at the third-largest in the world, behind Italy's €40.7 million (US$44.87 million) SuperEnalotto prize and the €67 million (US$73.87 million) Euro Millions prize.

"Saturday night's Lotto Texas jackpot is the largest lottery prize available on the continent and can only be won by a Texas Lottery player," Gary Grief, Executive Director of the Texas Lottery Commission said in a press release. "We're hopeful that at least one player wins the biggest jackpot the game has seen in more than a decade this weekend."

The game has gone 71 drawings without having a winner since the last jackpot was won and reset on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020. The person to claim that jackpot was a Laredo resident who won the $17.5 million prize and is so far the only player to win a Texas Lotto jackpot this year.

The current advertised $42.75 million jackpot for tomorrow is the largest jackpot since the May 29, 2010 drawing when the game boasted an advertised $97 million jackpot prize a little over a decade ago. The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience Store #21972 on Garland Road in Dallas, and the prize was claimed semi-anonymously by The Bilmar Trust.

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million was for the May 16, 2018 drawing when an advertised $30.25 million prize was claimed by a Houston resident, who purchased the winning ticket at MJ's All Season Food Store in Houston.

The highest-ever jackpot recorded in the game's history was when it reached a staggering advertised value of $145 million on June 19, 2004. It was claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd after the sole winning ticket was bought in El Paso.

"As excitement continues to grow during this jackpot run, we want to remind our players to play responsibly," Grief said. "It only takes one ticket to win."

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.