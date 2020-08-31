Texas Lotto jackpot grows to largest in a decade

By Todd Northrop

The Texas Lottery's premier in-state jackpot game, Lotto Texas, has now gone 65 drawings without a top prize winner, generating a jackpot that is the largest the game has seen in more than a decade.

With no jackpot-winning tickets sold for the Aug. 29, 2020 drawing, the game's jackpot prize has grown to an estimated $36.75 million for the Sept. 2, 2020 drawing — the largest jackpot since May 29, 2010 drawing when the game boasted an advertised $97 million jackpot prize.

Wednesday night's jackpot currently stands as the fifth-largest lottery prize up for grabs in the world.

Better yet, the estimated cash value of the Wednesday's jackpot is a staggering $30.8 Million. That's a whole lot of cash for an in-state jackpot game.

"Lotto Texas has been on quite a run this year and now our players will have a shot to play for the game's largest jackpot prize in more than decade," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. "I look forward to congratulating the biggest Lotto Texas winner since 2010. As growing jackpots tend to generate much excitement, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win."

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.

Stretching back more than 10 years ago, the last time the Lotto Texas jackpot was this large, the winning ticket was claimed semi-anonymously by The Bilmar Trust. The winning ticket for the $97 million prize was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience Store #21972, located at 8902 Garland Road, in Dallas, for the May 29, 2010 drawing.

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million was for the May 16, 2018 drawing when an advertised $30.25 million prize was claimed by a Houston resident, who purchased the winning ticket at MJ's All Season Food Store in Houston.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd. Since launching in 1992, the Lotto Texas jackpot has awarded $6.48 billion in prizes.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.