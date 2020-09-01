 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited September 2, 2020, 9:12 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

MUSL to debut new Powerball Draw Show

Sep 1, 2020, 8:17 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
PowerballPowerball: MUSL to debut new Powerball Draw ShowRating:

Organization considers future of lottery industry in wake of pandemic

By Kate Northrop

As businesses across every industry have been adapting to survive amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) is taking a look at their own business practices to chart out their latest approach for keeping the Powerball game in the minds of lottery players across the nation.

One of their upcoming ventures includes a new Powerball Draw Show, a refreshed and modern rehash of the current draw show that airs live every Wednesday and Saturday night from the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee.

Rebecca Hargrove of the Tennessee Lottery, the outgoing Marketing and Promotions Committee Chair at MUSL, appointed members of varying states to run a smaller subcommittee that will oversee changes made to the live drawing show, consisting of Beth Bresnahan of Washington D.C., Gregg Edgar of Arizona, and Brian Rockey of Nebraska. The updated show will feature new background graphics, music composed with assistance from the Arizona Lottery's advertising agency, and edits to the script.

"Our objective going into this project was to create a modern, fun and thrilling backdrop that captures the anticipatory excitement of winning a life-changing prize," Executive Director of the DC Lottery Bresnahan said. "I believe we achieved this with new graphics, new music and tweaks to the script that showcase the winning numbers and complement the Powerball brand."

Along with the fresh new edits, MUSL will unveil new Smart Play draw machines that will be ready for service toward the end of the summer.

Players might also remember the first installment of the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion from last year, where one player won $1 million in a live drawing right after midnight on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC. The special drawing will occur for its second installment, but with a minor adjustment.

"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion has been slightly modified for the safety of all participants," Bret Toyne, The Executive Director of MUSL stated. "The finalists will have the option of attending the live drawing in New York or having a Rockin' New Year's Eve party at a local venue. Either way, someone winning one million dollars live on New Year's Rockin' Eve is must-see television."

Members of MUSL are searching for more ways to strengthen the national Powerball game after the Powerball Product Group announced its decision to determine its advertised jackpot based on game sales and interest rates and are looking for ways to appease and energize players in a time of lower jackpots and lesser minimum increases.

"This year has given each of us challenges never faced and new uncharted waters to navigate," Sarah M. Taylor said, who recently began her term on July 1 as MUSL President. "We must evolve and collaborate in order to contribute to the beneficiaries of each of our participating jurisdictions."

It is still unclear if or when the rules regarding the jackpot changes will revert back to normal, but in the meantime, MUSL says that it is focusing on acquiring players and keeping them engaged by concentrating on the versatility, evolution, and longevity of Powerball.

"The MUSL Development Committee is looking at a variety of options focused on increasing the player base, enhancing player convenience, and strengthening Powerball," Drew Svitko, Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director and Chair of the committee said.

To keep the game alive and expand its reach, MUSL said that it is also considering international solutions and partners.

"The Powerball Product Group and the [International Working Group] will continue to work together to identify the best markets to potentially conduct a pilot program for Powerball," Rebecca Hargrove, Chair of the IWG said. "Additional population has historically benefited the Powerball game, and international partners are an additional opportunity to expand the player base."

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

9 comments. Last comment 14 hours ago by Bleudog101.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2245 Posts
Online

Only thing that popped out to me was 'Smart Play' whatever that is.

    MsBee18
    Avatar
    Florida
    United States
    Member #186825
    January 2, 2018
    291 Posts
    Offline

    Only thing that popped out to me was 'Smart Play' whatever that is.

    Whoa congratulations!! I read this article several times. Didn't get <snip> out of it. 

    This post has been automatically changed by the Lottery Post computer system to remove inappropriate content and/or spam.

      noise-gate
      Avatar
      Chasing $ Millions.
      White Shores- California
      United States
      Member #136473
      December 12, 2012
      6301 Posts
      Offline

      Want some " excitement?" Combine both jackpots into One. Starting out at $50 mil, l seriously doubt you'll get much pushback from the players. Cool

       * Voice of Reason *   

       

      People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

        Stack47
        Avatar
        Kentucky
        United States
        Member #32651
        February 14, 2006
        8953 Posts
        Offline

        Whoa congratulations!! I read this article several times. Didn't get <snip> out of it. 

        This post has been automatically changed by the Lottery Post computer system to remove inappropriate content and/or spam.

        Does anybody actually watch the drawings?

        Mister we could use a man like Herbert Hoover again

          NY10
          Avatar
          Billionaires Row 57th street Manhattan
          United States
          Member #197346
          April 9, 2019
          4927 Posts
          Offline

          These greedy people are getting desperate 

          So I said to my people, slow the testing down pleeeease 🤪🤪🤪

            GiveFive
            GiveFive's avatar - Lottery-026.jpg
            NY State
            United States
            Member #92605
            June 10, 2010
            4732 Posts
            Offline

            Whoa congratulations!! I read this article several times. Didn't get <snip> out of it. 

            This post has been automatically changed by the Lottery Post computer system to remove inappropriate content and/or spam.

            "It is still unclear if or when the rules regarding the jackpot changes will revert back to normal, but in the meantime, MUSL says that it is focusing on acquiring players and keeping them engaged by concentrating on the versatility, evolution, and longevity of Powerball."

            I interpret the above statement to mean they dont know when (or if) PB will revert back to the way normal starting jackpot amounts and increases were determined. (to what they were pre-pandemic).  They also want to obtain more/new players and keep those newly acquired players buying tickets.

            I also took away from the article the fact that they are considering the possibility of expanding the game to foreign countries, and they've changed what you see and hear on TV when you watch the drawings.  They're apparently using new ball and drum machines too.   (Where I live PB drawings are not televised, but they do televise MM drawings.  I don't watch MM drawings so I doubt I'd watch PB's)

            The above is all well and good, but to me the best thing they could do is enhance the lower tier prize structure.  $4.00 and $7.00 for the last four prize levels in kind of puny.  I'm not looking for $100 prize just because I matched the PowerBall, but $20 would make me buy a few more tickets than I usually do.  G5

            Players who've won large lottery jackpots have something in common. Many of them say "I've played the lottery for years, but I never won anything but small prizes."   That's normal or typical, but it's also why you should not get discouraged and stop playing.  Who knows?  Maybe someday you'll say "I've played the lottery for years...."

              music*
              music*'s avatar - DiscoBallGlowing
              USN United States Navy
              Fresno, California
              United States
              Member #157851
              August 2, 2014
              3957 Posts
              Offline

              I do not usually watch either game's drawings. These changes will peak my curiousity and change my habits.

               I hope to enjoy the games more. Especially Power Ball now. 

               "We are all in this together!" 

                grwurston
                grwurston's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
                Win Today.
                bel air maryland
                United States
                Member #90247
                April 24, 2010
                9322 Posts
                Offline

                If they want to drum up interest and sales, there are 3 things they can do.

                1) Increase the smaller prizes.

                2) Decrease the matrix. Main numbers and bonus number.

                3) Make the prizes tax free.

                "You can observe a lot just by watching." Yogi Berra, Hall of Fame baseball player.

                The numbers will tell you what numbers to play. Pay attention to the numbers.

                  Bleudog101
                  Avatar
                  Simpsonville
                  United States
                  Member #163184
                  January 22, 2015
                  2245 Posts
                  Online

                  If they want to drum up interest and sales, there are 3 things they can do.

                  1) Increase the smaller prizes.

                  2) Decrease the matrix. Main numbers and bonus number.

                  3) Make the prizes tax free.

                  We all know #3 will never happen in this country, though I agree with you.   Periodically some states offer taxes paid on scratch tickets, but seriously, don't you still have to pay something end of the year?   There are no freebies with the IRS.   Just like a few years ago the IRS wante to reduce the tax liability from $1200 to $600--casino lobbyists fought that tooth and nail and won. 

                     
                    Page 1 of 1