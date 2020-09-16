 
Man fleeing police leaves behind winning lottery ticket

Sep 16, 2020, 12:12 pm

Georgia Lottery: Man fleeing police leaves behind winning lottery ticket

By Kate Northrop

CANTON, Ga. — One man's luck ran out after he ran from police and left behind a winning scratch-off lottery ticket.

On Monday morning, deputies pulled over a car on I-75 after noticing a tag violation. The passenger in the car fled the scene and ran into the nearby woods, dropping a backpack containing a laptop, a winning lottery ticket, and a small amount of methamphetamine while doing so.

"To the suspect who ran on foot from our deputies on a traffic stop this morning on I-75, you left a winning $100.00 lottery ticket in your vehicle," the Cherokee County's Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that afternoon. "You can claim your ticket at 498 Chattin Dr. in Canton. It will be here waiting for you. Congratulations by the way."

Less than an hour after posting the announcement, the Sheriff's Office apprehended the suspect near the location of the traffic stop.

"Yes he will get his lottery ticket back but we are keeping his methamphetamine," the agency wrote in an update.

According to Captain Jay Baker at the Sheriff's Office, the unidentified man was taken into custody and was charged with possession of methamphetamine and obstruction.

At least he might be able to use the winnings for bail.

Thanks to Marianne and Bleudog101 for the tip.

Lottery Post Staff

13 comments.
rcbbuckeye
LOL. "Help pay his bail". That's the first thing I thought reading the headline.

    ThatScaryChick
    I wonder if he is a member here. Big Grin

      hearsetrax
      I wonder if he is a member here. Big Grin

      Green laugh

        Coin Toss
        Instant karma

          Vergie6
          I wonder if he is a member here. Big Grin

          Could be...maybe he's the one who gave you that upward mark above your post!🤪

           The way they let crooks out of jail so quick these days he could be reading this now!

            noise-gate
            Since the suspect had already scratched the ticket, he knew how much he had won. He also knew that the possession of meth, however small meant jail time. He's options were limited when confronted by the police, so in his case he made the right decision to flee, unfortunately, not far enough.

              MADDOG10
              Since the suspect had already scratched the ticket, he knew how much he had won. He also knew that the possession of meth, however small meant jail time. He's options were limited when confronted by the police, so in his case he made the right decision to flee, unfortunately, not far enough.

              I have to disagree with you noise-gate, first it's called, Comply and Live. secondly, with him fleeing if by chance he had an object in his hand and the officer saw that not knowing what it could have been, he could have very well been shot regardless of the offense. Moral of the story would be, comply and Live, not run and done.

                                                           

                noise-gate
                I have to disagree with you noise-gate, first it's called, Comply and Live. secondly, with him fleeing if by chance he had an object in his hand and the officer saw that not knowing what it could have been, he could have very well been shot regardless of the offense. Moral of the story would be, comply and Live, not run and done.

                You forgetting one thing Maddog, methheads do not think rationally. Comply & live is for sane heads. A few years ago in this neck of the woods, meth-heads literally blew a house off it's foundation & as it turned out, it was due to the stuff they were cooking up. Going off that, l would say they more fearful of incarceration than a $100 scratcher. However l see your point.

                  MrLotto$
                  L😂L.. Of course they keeping the methamphetamines.. They can keep that Lil $100 too.. He aint turning himself in for that.. $100 grand a different story...  Maybe the Laptop will get him over there...

                    MrLotto$
                    Gonna take more than a $100

                      TheGameGrl
                      And here  I thought the officers were using the ole 'lets tell him he had a winning ticket to lure him in'. 

                      Then have the ticket really be a loser. 

                      I'd have said, when nature called I had to run into the woods officers....you do understand that right?

                        duckman
                        I have to disagree with you noise-gate, first it's called, Comply and Live. secondly, with him fleeing if by chance he had an object in his hand and the officer saw that not knowing what it could have been, he could have very well been shot regardless of the offense. Moral of the story would be, comply and Live, not run and done.

                        Wise words!

                          chris632
                          " B IS FOR BILLION"--------Should have been "B IS FOR BUSTED"

                             
                            Page 1 of 1