Michigan man wins two $1 million lottery prizes in one day

Oct 26, 2020, 11:07 am

Mega Millions: Michigan man wins two $1 million lottery prizes in one day

Unintentional purchase leads to a huge payout

By Kate Northrop

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — One incredibly lucky lottery player from Michigan was not expecting his simple mistake to pay out double what he hoped for. His accidental purchase of two tickets led to him winning two Mega Millions prizes each worth $1 million.

The seemingly impossible event shocked Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights, who said he unintentionally bought two identical tickets with the same numbers, much like a Canadian player who recently made the same mistake and reaped the rewards.

"I went online and bought a ticket using numbers that are family birthdays," Mazahem told the Michigan Lottery. "I forgot to save the numbers as favorites in the app, so I went back in and set them up as favorites so I could easily play them in the future."

Those lucky numbers for the Mega Millions June 9 drawing were 1, 5, 9, 10, and 23.

"What I didn't realize, is that I meant I would be buying a second ticket with the same numbers," Mazahem said in a press release. "Once I figured out I had bought two tickets with identical numbers, I was a little bummed but didn't think much about it."

After the drawing, he went back on the Michigan Lottery app to check his numbers to find two separate prizes of $1 million waiting for him.

"Saying that I was stunned is an understatement," the lucky winner said. "I couldn't believe it was real. It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of $2 million!"

Mazahem recently claimed his two $1 million prizes at Lottery headquarters in Lansing and announced that he plans on buying a new house and will save what is leftover.

"Winning is exciting and gives me some comfort knowing that, when I retire, I will have some money in the bank," he stated.

Anyone looking to "replicate" Mazahem's mistake can purchase Mega Millions tickets for $2 each at certified lottery retailers. Drawings take place Tuesday and Friday evenings.

